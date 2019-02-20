Vicky Kaushal’s Uri is second Hindi film on IMDb’s list of top Indian films after Amitabh Bachchan’s Anand

Aditya Dhar’s Uri The Surgical Strike, the first Bollywood release of 2019 that has also become the highest grosser of the year, has now found a space on IMDb’s list of top Indian films. Ranked after Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna’s classic Anand, Mohanlal’s Drishyam (Malayalam) and Kamal Haasan’s Nayakan (Tamil), Uri is fourth Indian film and second Hindi film on the list.

According to a report in Livemint, “IMDb has curated a list of India’s top 250 movies based on a weighted average of user ratings. All the films on this list have had at least 5,000 users casting votes, with more weight given to regular user votes.”

Uri has garnered a rating of 8.6 while Rajesh Khanna-Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Anand is rated 8.7. Nayakan and Drishyam, too are rated at 8.6. Amol Palekar’s Golmaal (8.5), Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday (8.5) and Andhadhun (8.4) are other Hindi films in top 10 on the list.

Meanwhile, the film has collected Rs 228.78 crore at domestic ticket windows. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures Wednesday afternoon. “#UriTheSurgicalStrike is having a miraculous run... [Sixth] Tue is higher than Fri and Mon... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Simmba... Now eyes ₹ 250 cr... [Week 6] Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.23 cr, Mon 1.32 cr, Tue 1.38 cr. Total: ₹ 228.78 cr. India biz,” he said.

URI is based on surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army in 2016 on terrorist camps in Pakistan in retaliation for the terror attack on an army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Uri also stars Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, and Kirti Kulhari amongst others. The film was directed by Aditya Dhar.

