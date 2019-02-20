Kapil Sharma says he was ‘consumed’ by the bottle, decided to quit drinking when he saw his mother break down

Television star Kapil Sharma has opened up about his struggle with alcoholism and what helped him ditch the habit. Kapil was at the Drug Free India event in Chandigarh on February 18 where he spoke about his own experiences.

“Kapil spoke about how he was consumed by the bottle. He recalled seeing his mother break down. That’s when he decided to kick the habit,” a source told DNA. Kapil was out of work for almost a year when his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, was cancelled in September 2017 after he reportedly failed to show up for shoots.

It was later reported that he was in rehab (an ashram) for a while, recovering from ill health. Media reports suggested that Kapil was struggling with alcoholism. Kapil was even reported to have physically assaulted his co-star from the show, Sunil Grover on a flight in a drunken state. Their clash made Sunil walk out of the show and other actors followed him too. The show’s TRPs took a nosedive in Sunil’s absence.

Also present at the event was actor Sanjay Dutt, whose ordeals with drug addiction were chronicled in his recent biopic, Sanju. “I appeal to everybody to join this important movement and save the future of our youth,” he said at the event.

Kapil also shared pictures from the event. “Thank u Chandigarh for the overwhelming support for #DrugFreeIndia don’t stop until its finished,” he captioned the pictures. Kapil is currently seen on Sony with a new season of his show The Kapil Sharma Show. It began airing late last year.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 16:55 IST