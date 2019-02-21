Aishwarya Rai looks like a new bride in latest pics from Qatar. We wonder what husband Abhishek Bachchan’s reaction is

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may not be a regular on the silver screen but continues to make headlines with her stunning public appearances. The former Miss World is the chosen one when it comes to national as well as international brand endorsements, which keep her busy throughout the year. The Devdas actor recently flew to Doha to attend the Qatar Show 2019 and the pictures are proof she ruled it with her presence.

Aishwarya shared a few pictures of her appearance in Doha on her Instagram account. Looking beautiful in a red Indian dress with the blue waters in the background, the actor was beauty personified as she posed for the cameras with her hair open. Needless to say, the actor looked no less than a young bride in the attire.

The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport a day before while leaving for Qatar. She stole the spotlight in a colourful coat paired with black casuals. However, her usual companion and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has not accompanied her on this tour.

Aishwarya Rai at the Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Apart from dominating the fashion scene, Aishwarya is also working on her film projects. While there is no word on her next film Gulab Jamun with husband Abhishek Bachchan, she has reportedly signed Mani Ratnam’s next dream project where she is said to unite with her Raavan co-star Vikram.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal’s Uri is second Hindi film on IMDb’s list of top Indian films after Amitabh Bachchan’s Anand

According to a report in DNA, her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan may also star in the film. A source quoted in a report said, “It’s a big-budget historical drama, which is being planned on the lines of the Baahubali franchise. It’s likely to be a bilingual project and star several other big names from the South Indian film industry.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 08:54 IST