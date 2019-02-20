Aishwarya Rai is every bit the star as she leaves to attend a fashion event in Qatar, see pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may have reduced the number of films she signs these days but that doesn’t mean her standing as a top-billed actor in Bollywood has dimmed even a bit. From her pictures with her family members to her select modelling assignments, the Bollywood actor enjoys a huge fan following.

The actor was snapped on Tuesday night at the Mumbai airport and looked beautiful in a black satin and lace blouse, a pair of matching leggings and boots. To add a dash of colour to her clothes, she had paired it with a red, pink and orange, geometric patterned overcoat and red and brown tote bag.

The actor will be seen at the opening of this year’s Qatar Show 2019 where she has been invited along with other international celebrities.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be working in Mani Ratnam’s next.

The actor, who was supposed to feature along with husband Abhishek Bachchan in an Anurag Kashyap production Gulab Jamun, will now be working in a Mani Ratnam directorial. Said to be a historical period drama, she will be united with her Ravan co-star, Tamil star Vikram. According to a report in DNA, the film may also star her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. A source quoted in a report said, “It’s a big-budget historical drama, which is being planned on the lines of the Baahubali franchise. It’s likely to be a bilingual project and star several other big names from the South Indian film industry.”

Though it hasn’t been confirmed, reports suggest that Aishwarya has pulled out of Gulab Jamun. The actor, meanwhile, continues to charm her fans with her Instagram posts. On Valentine’s Day, the actor posted a sweet picture with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and another one with Abhishek and daughter.

The actor routinely puts up pictures on Instagram, a bulk of them are of family and festivals they celebrate together.

