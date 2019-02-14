Notebook poster: Salman Khan introduces Nutan’s granddaughter Pranutan, Zaheer Iqbal. See pic

Actor Salman Khan, a veritable godfather to many a newcomer in Bollywood, is now launching debutants Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal in the film Notebook. While Pranutan is the granddaughter of noted yesteryear actor Nutan and daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, Zaheer is the son of Salman’s friend.

Salman took to Twitter to share the poster of the film with the caption, “Bina mile kabhi pyaar ho sakta hai? Introducing @PranutanBahl & @iamzahero in this unique love story directed by @nitinrkakkar #Notebook, releasing 29th March 2019, trailer out on 17th Feb. @SKFilmsOfficial @Cine1Studios @MuradKhetani @ashwinvarde @TSeries.”

The film is a love story set in Kashmir and has been directed by Nitin R Kakkar.

Zaheer is the son of Salman’s childhood friend Iqbal and was an assistant director on his film Jai Ho. Salman has been personally supervising Zaheer’s training for the last few months. In fact, he’s even named him ‘Zahero’.

Salman had introduced him in May last year with the tweet, “How these kids grow up so soon... ALWAYS keep giving your best #ZAHERO no matter what. Stand tall and always bend backwards for those u love and those who love u, Yeh yaad rakhna that the most important thing in life is Respect and Loyalty. @iamzahero.” He had also shared a childhood picture with him while building up the hype.

Salman had shared his friend’s picture too with the tweet, “N this is my childhood frnd Iqbal, as a teen he was my bank, I still owe him 2011rs . thnk God he did not take interest bete ko launch Kar raha hoon toh baap ka post toh karsakta hoon na. Lv the pic.”

