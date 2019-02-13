Is this how Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Bharat ends? Details from film’s climax leaked

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen destroying large sets in the climax scene of their upcoming film Bharat, reports claimed Wednesday. Directed by Abbas Ali Zafar, the film also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Tabu.

A Bollywood Hungama report said Salman and Katrina will destroy sets, worth Rs 10 crore, that have been erected in Mumbai’s Film City to recreate a Delhi area. While Salman will feature in a wedding song with Katrina in the film, he also has a separate song sequence with Disha.

Bharat brings Salman, Zafar and Katrina together again after the 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina and Salman have also worked together in Ek Tha Tiger.

Katrina joined the team of Bharat after Priyanka Chopra quit the project to prepare for her wedding to Nick Jonas. Taking about it, Zafar had said , “It’s bizarre, but let me share this. When we finished Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina smiled and told me that I am going to miss her on my next film. At that time, I was quite clear that Priyanka is going to do Bharat. Katrina laughed and told me that she will find some way to be a part of the film. Now she is a part of Bharat, so maybe it was destiny.”

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. Produced by Atul Agnihotri and T-Series, the film is set to hit theatres on Eid 2019.

The film has been shot in multiple locations including Dubai, Punjab and Delhi.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 17:48 IST