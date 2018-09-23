Salman Khan’s newest finds, Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal, hang out together. See pics

Saturday was a relatively dull day at planet Bollywood. With many of our stars at Italy’s Lake Como to attend the engagement of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha to Anand Piramal, it was left to the likes of Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif to ensure our engagement with film stars stayed intact.

Katrina Kaif with her sister Isabelle Kaif, who is also keen on a Bollywood debut, were spotted at the party of Yasmin Karachiwala, proprietor a leading Mumbai gym. Also present where members of Salman Khan’s family including siblings Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Alvira Khan, who came with her daughter Alizeh and producer husband, Atul Agnihotri.

Ranveer Singh was seen having a good time at Famous Studios, posing merrily with his fans.

While Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, was seen at their home in Bandra, his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, was spotted in front of their home in Khar.

Also spotted in Mumbai were Salman Khan’s newest finds — legendary actor Nutan’s daughter Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal, both of whom will be launched by the popular actor in an upcoming film.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal spotted at Juhu.

Katrina Kaif was seen at a party with sister Isabelle.

Little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at Khar.

A song from her film Bhoot will be reused in upcoming horror film, Lupt.

Ranveer Singh poses with fans.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 17:27 IST