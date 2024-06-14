Poonam Dhillon has a sweet message for Sonakshi Sinha's fiancé Zaheer Iqbal ahead of wedding: ‘Please keep her happy’

Poonam Dhillon has collaborated with Shatrughan Sinha in several classic Hindi films like Kaala Patthar (1979), Qayamat (1983) and Saaya (1989). The veteran actor recently responded to reports of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Poonam confirmed receiving the wedding invitation and also shared a heartfelt message for the soon-to-be bride and groom. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal confirm their wedding in leaked audio invite. Watch here) Poonam Dhillon has confirmed getting invitation for Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding.

Poonam Dhillon has a heartfelt wish for Sonakshi

Poonam, while reacting to the ongoing wedding gossip, told, “I wish Sonakshi all the very best. Bohot pyara invite bheja hai usne. I have known her since she was a little girl, uski poori journey dekhi hai toh bhagwaan kare boht khush rahe. She is a lovely, warm, very loving girl toh I wish her all the joy and happiness. (She has sent a very beautiful invite. I have known her since she was a child and I have seen her entire journey. So, I wish her all the happiness.)”

She further said, “Please keep her happy Zaheer, yaad rakhna, boht pyaari bachi hai; boht precious hai hum sab ko. (Remember this: she is a very sweet girl. She is precious to all of us.)”

Shatrughan Sinha reacts to Sonakshi's wedding reports

In an interview with Times of India, Shatrughan reacted to his daughter's wedding reports and stated that, “I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this (the supposed wedding), and the media is aware of it. All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain (All I can say is, today's kids do not take consent from there parents to get married, they just inform us). We are waiting to be informed.”

Sonakshi Sinha's acting career

Sonakshi made her Bollywood debut with Abhinav Kashyap's Dabangg, also starring Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sonu Sood, Mahie Gill and others. She was recently seen as Rehana and Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic series Heeramandi.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's registered marriage is expected to take place on June 23.