Daisy Shah says she has no regrets about appearing in few films after debut with Salman Khan in Jai Ho

Daisy Shah recently opened up about having no regrets as she did not get as many offers from Bollywood as she might have expected. The actor made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Jai Ho in 2014 and was seen only in a handful of films. She said she works to please herself and is happy with what she is doing in her life. Also read: Daisy Shah: It’d be stupid to not be open to doing web series Daisy Shah made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Jai Ho.

Daisy is all set to join Rohit Shetty on the sets of reality series Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She will be among 14 contestants who will take up challenges in South Africa for the winner's title. Daisy's last Hindi film was Salman Khan's Race 3 in 2018.

Daisy Shah on appearing in few films after successful debut

Talking about appears in only a few films, including Spark, Hate Story 3, and Race 3, Daisy told Indian Express, “I have no regrets. After films, I am now doing Khatron, and I also have a couple of more projects lined up. I will start shooting for them once I come back from South Africa. I am considering this as a chance to connect with a wider audience now.”

When asked if Daisy was disappointed when she did not get film offers as much as she might have expected, the actor said, “Sochne se sab kuch ho jata to har aadmi aaj Ambani hota (If we could have everything we wanted, everyone would be Ambani). Honestly, I work to please myself and not others. I am happy with what I am doing in life.”

Daisy preps for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Previously, Daisy had shared a video from her health screening ahead of the show. She had written in the caption of the post, "Health Screening for the Ultimate Adventure! #KhatronKeKhiladi13 #KKK13 @colorstv #healthcheckup #fitnesscheck #minivlog #reeloftheday #DaisyShah #livelaughlove."In the video, Daisy was seen going to the hospital for the tests, which she has to get done before joining the show in South Africa.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Daisy would be joining fellow contestants, including Sheezan Khan, Shiv Thakare, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja, Archana Gautam Singh among others. Besides the show, Daisy has a thriller mystery, Mystery Of Tattoo in the pipeline. Reportedly, it will also star Arjun Rampal and Ameesha Patel.

