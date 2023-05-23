Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's complete list of confirmed contestants: Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, and more

The final list of confirmed contestants for the upcoming season of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is out. The channel announced season 13 of Rohit Shetty's show on Tuesday. (Also read| Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma injures arm on sets) Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: The final confirmed list of contestants is out.

Actors Rohit Bose Roy, Nyrra M Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Ruhiu Chaturvedi and Sheezan Khan had confirmed their participation earlier. The new announcement has revealed that Daisy Shah, Arijit Taneja and Dino James will also be a part of the upcoming show.

Rohit Bose Roy

Actor Rohit was one of the most popular faces on Hindi entertainment shows in the 90s and is best known for Swabhimaan and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. He has also featured in many popular movies including Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Kaabil, Apartment and Plan.

Daisy Shah

Having worked in the Kannada version of Bodyguard, Daisy Shah first got her big break in Hindi films with Salman Khan's Jai Ho (2014). She has since featured in Race 3 and Hate Story 3.

Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16 contestant and Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakare was among the first ones to be announced as a confirmed contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Archana Gautam

Archana appeared on Bigg Boss 16 and has also featured in Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull. She is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in South Africa, and often shares glimpses of her experience with fans on social media.

Anjali Anand

Actor Anjali made her debut with Dhhai Kilo Prem in 2017 and has since worked in shows such as Kulfi Kumar Bajewali.

Nyrraa M Banerji

Nyrraa has been working in Telugu films since 2009 and she made her Hindi movie debut with One Night Stand in 2016. She has also worked in popular TV shows such as Excuse Me Maadam, Zaban Sambhal Ke and Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal.

Anjum Fakih

Kundali Bhagya actor Anjum Fakih had confirmed her participation ahead of the shooting.

Ruhi Chaturvedi

Ruhi is best know for featuring in Kundali Bhagya. Earlier this year, she bid goodbye to the show.

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya was recently seen in the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show also features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh.

Arjit Taneja

Having made his acting debut in 2012 with Ekta Kapoor's V The Serial alongside Karan Kundrra, Arijit has since worked in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kumkum Bhagya and Bahu Begam.

Sheezan Khan

Ali Baba Dastaan E Kabul actor Sheezan had to seek permission from the court to shoot outside India for Khatron Ke Khiladi. He is currently out on bail and was arrested last year in relation with the death of his co-star Tunisha Sharma. He has also worked in Jodha Akbar and Tara From Satara.

Dino James

Singer Dino James is a rapper, lyricist, and composer and runs a popular YouTube channel by his own name. He recently came up with a new song titled Boyfriend Reprise.

Rashmeet Kaur

Rashmeet Kaur is a singer best known for adding fresh jazz to old Punjabi folks songs. Some of her popular songs include Ik Meri Aakh Kashni, Buhe Bariyan, and Bajre Da Sitta.

Soundous Moufakir

Soundous Moufakir is a Moroccan model and she was a contestant in MTV Roadies X9 that was held in South Africa last year.

Produced by Endemol Shine India, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, will premiere on COLORS soon. Upon the announcement of his show, host Rohit Shetty said in a press statement, “Hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi each year is something that I absolutely enjoy. With season 13 we are going into the wild with a jungle theme and the ultimate rule of the jungle is – the survival of the fittest and the bravest."

He added, "It will be exciting to witness the wilderness of South Africa as the stakes are going to rise and the magnitude of action will be greater than the previous seasons. I am looking forward to meeting all the contestants and introducing them to the stunts we have planned.” The time and date for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere are yet to be announced.

