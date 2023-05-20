Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma injures arm on sets, shares pic

Aishwarya shared a bathroom selfie of herself, showing her bruised arm and made a sad face as she posed for the picture that she posted on her Instagram Stories. Her picture was accompanied by a good night message and a few emojis.

Aishwarya also shared actor Ashna Singh's response to her post. Aashna wrote in her post, “Already going through so much, wish I was there to comfort you. Just want to say you are the strongest and I am proud of you. Love you baccha.” Aishwarya wrote in reply, “I know you are always in my heart.”

Aishwarya featured in the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin alongside Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt. Apart from Aishwarya, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 also features Sheezan Khan, Shiv Thakare, Rohit Roy, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, Archana Gautam, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir and Anjali Anand as participants. The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will premiere in July on Colors TV channel.

When reports of Sheezan Khan taking part in the show as a contestant surfaced, the mother of late actor Tunisha Sharma, Vanita Sharma, was not happy. Sheezan was arrested soon after Tunisha's death last year after the late actor's mother accused him of suicide abetment.

Vanita Sharma had said in a statement, "I have heard that Sheezan has been offered reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi. What message are these channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone undertrial for a serious offense under section 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a charge sheet of 524 pages?"

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is currently being shot in Cape Town.

