Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Archana Gauatm shares her checklist as she packs for shoot: ‘Ajwain-mirch-adrak’

Archana Gautam, who is all set to join the team of adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for the shoot soon, has revealed that chillies, ginger and a mixer grinder are on top of her checklist as she gets packing for the shoot in South Africa. Rohit Shetty hosts the action-based reality show that is set to air in July. (Also read: Archana Gautam pokes fun at Abdu Rozik-MC Stan's fight) Archana Gautam shares how she is preparing for her Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot in South Africa.

The shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will begin later this month. Apart from Archana, Shiv Thakare, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Nyrraa M Banerji, Arjit Taneja, and Soundous Moufakir have been confirmed to be contestants on the new season of the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will air on Colors.

Archana told ETimes that she has packed “ajwain (carrom seeds), mirch, ginger and a mixie” for her trip. Anjum Fakih, who was also present for the interaction, asked if those items would tackle gastric issues, Archana said, "No no, for saving ourselves from cold, it's Nani's nuskha (granny's recipe). I have already done the packing, I am taking ginger, a mixie too."

Wondering if Archana planned to settle down there, Anjum asked what would she do if she were evicted from the show early on. “I won't get eliminated this fast, I am going to stay there for long. (I have packed) Adrak, chai ki patti, chai chhanni (ginger, tea leaves and tea sieve), coffee maker, mixer grinder for shakes, chilies, ajwain, methi (carrom seeds and fenugreek seeds) and all. I will make paat which you also have with me so that we don't feel cold. I am also taking laddoos, achaar and nankhatai (sweets, pickle and biscuits) too,” Archana said.

Archana was recently seen in the latest season of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss. On the show, she emerged as one of the top finalists. The other finalists were MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. MC Stan bagged the winner's trophy.

