Shiv Thakare says he is not doing Khatron Ke Khiladi to overcome his fears: My aim is…

TV personality Shiv Thakare says he is participating in the 13th season of popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi to gain more exposure and work. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the adventure and stunt-based reality series features celebrity contestants facing their worst fears to win the coveted title. Also read: Sheezan Khan allowed by court to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Shiv Thakare is one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

“My reason to be part of the show is to fulfil my dream of getting more work... I am not doing Khatron Ke Khiladi to overcome my fears. My aim is that I should get more work, fame and connect with more people,” Thakare told PTI.

The Amravati-born reality star, known for MTV Roadies Rising, Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and Bigg Boss 16, said his goal is to feature in both Marathi and Hindi films. “I want to be part of big films, and do a few other reality shows. Whatever, I am today is because of reality shows, so I will never leave an opportunity to do a reality show. Besides, I want to do films, to be seen on the big screen.

“There are a lot of other actors around. No one will launch Shiv Thakare but I want to be worthy enough for people to cast me in a film. I want to give my best as a performer in everything I do,” he said.

Thakare said he is indebted to Indian reality shows that made him a household name across the nation. "I believe if you act in 10 or 100 films, you are known by your characters. But for people to know you as a person, reality shows help you present your real self. I feel lucky to have done two Bigg Boss (shows)” he said.

“I started my career with zero, I had nothing. Going forward, my intention is to do good work and be grateful to everyone who helped me attain this fame,” he added.

A total of 14 celebrities are participating in the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi including Thakare, Jai Ho actor Daisy Shah, noted TV-film actor Rohit Bose Roy, singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur, rapper Dino James, TV actors Anjali Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Aishwarya Sharma, and model-reality star Soundous Moufakir. The makers are yet to announce the last contestant. The show will premiere in July on Colors channel.