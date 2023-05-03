Sheezan Khan allowed by court to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Report

Television actor Sheezan Khan, named in the death case of co-star and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, has been granted permission to travel abroad for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Sheezan will reportedly participate on the adventure reality show. Also read: Sheezan Khan misses Tunisha Sharma, says 'she would have fought for me if she was alive' Sheezan Khan can now travel abroad. (HT_PRINT)

After his release from jail last month, he had filed an application in Maharashtra's Vasai court seeking a direction to the police to return his passport and allow him to travel abroad till 10th July 2023.

According to a report in Times of India, Sheezan's lawyer said, “We are grateful to the honourable court that has permitted Sheezan to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi.” Sheezan also said that he had full faith that “justice wouldn’t be denied”.

In her response, the portal quoted Tunisha's mom as saying, "Log TV par apne favourite actors ko dekhkar unko apna idol bana lete hain aur unke jaise banne ki koshish karte hain (People watch their favourite actors on screen and make them their idol and try to become like them). I request TV channels and makers to not glorify anyone who has not been proven innocent."

Sheezan was arrested in December last year and was under judicial custody before being released on bail from Thane Central Jail earlier on March 5. The Vasai Court had ordered his bail with ₹1 Lakh surety bond and had asked the actor to submit his passport as well.

Waliv Police had filed a 524-page chargesheet in the Vasai court accusing Sheezan in 21-year-old Tunisha's suicide case. But Sheezan's family had claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case by the late actor's mother and that Tunisha was like a "family" to them.

Sheezan was reportedly dating his Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Tunisha, when she was found unconscious on the sets of the show, weeks after the duo broke up ending their months-long relationship. Within hours of Tunisha's death, Sheezan was arrested on the charges of abetment to suicide.

(With ANI inputs)

