Tunisha Sharma was very upset as she read Sheezan Khan's chat with his girlfriend after breakup: Vanita Sharma

Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma has said that Sheezan Khan and his family used to force Tunisha and made her do things she didn't want to. Vanita made fresh allegations against Sheezan and his family in a new interview and said that she did not like pets, but Sheezan's family got her daughter a dog. (Also read: Tunisha Sharma's mother reacts to allegations of not giving her daughter money)

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her TV show Alibaba Dastaan-E-Kabul. The next day, her co-actor from the show and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

Vanita told Aaj Tak, "When Tunisha returned from her Ladakh trip, she told me that she liked Sheezan Khan. I only said 'pay attention to your show and stay focussed on your work. Sheezan's mom and sisters never let her spend enough time at home. They would invite her over after her shoot saying 'we made this biryani for you' or some other such pretext."

"They would make her do all the stuff that I did not like. I did not like pets, so she got a dog," she added. She also said that Tunisha was very upset when she read chats of Sheezan with his new girlfriend. She once again insisted that Sheezan had promised to marry Tunisha.

Sheezan's lawyer and his sisters had refuted the charges at a press conference and claimed it was Tunisha's mom, who did not share a good rapport with her own daughter. They even claimed that Tunisha was depression due to her childhood trauma.

Meanwhile, Vasai court in Maharashtra adjourned the hearing of Sheezan's bail plea on Saturday. The next hearing on the matter will be held on January 9. On December 31, the Vasai court had sent Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody, after his police custody ended.

This is not the first time Tunisha's mother Vanita has had levelled allegations against Sheezan and his family. She had earlier said that he used to beat Tunisha and was forcing her to adopt Islamic practices.

An ANI report quoted the cops as saying, "Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused (Sheezan), during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her," the police said on December 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON