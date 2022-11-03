Home / Entertainment / Tv / Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Adish Vaidya: I ended up with zero bank balance and walked miles to get back home

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Adish Vaidya: I ended up with zero bank balance and walked miles to get back home

Published on Nov 03, 2022 12:18 PM IST

Actor Adish Vaidya remembers an incident where he walked to his home. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor opens up like never before.

ByVinay MR Mishra

Actor Adish Vaidya currently has his hands full with three digital shows and two TV shows keeping him occupied. However, for this day to arrive, Vaidya had to struggle his way through. “A few years ago, when I was raw and new in the industry, I had no one to guide me. I have done roles that even my family wouldn’t be aware of (laughs),” he shares.

Talking about those days, Vaidya remembers an incident where he walked to his home. “Around six years ago, I ended up with zero bank balance and walked miles to get back home. I did that just so I could feel the pain and remember that moment. Having said that, my family has always been supportive emotionally and financially from their end,” he recalls.

That was not the end of the 29-year-old ’s struggle. After entering the industry and starting to get work, there were a few more hurdles that Vaidya had to overcome. “I remember this one year when I signed two contracts but they were abruptly taken away from me for no reason. Many shows were snatched out of my stomach. A few said it was my ‘saade saati’. Whatever it was, it was horrible. I never thought of hanging my boots,” Kunku Tikali Ani Tattoo (2018) actor shares.

