Internet reacts as Natasha Poonawalla wears bizarre dress with mobile phones, CDs at event: 'Chalti firti electric shop'

Natasha Poonawalla's latest fashion moment

At the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, Natasha posed with everyone from billionaire heiress Isha Ambani to Bollywood celebs Gauri Khan and Ananya Panday. She turned heads in a 'robot dress' by avant-garde Italian designer label, Schiaparelli.

More about the dress

The silver mini dress was enhanced with exaggeratedly rounded shoulders entirely embroidered with Swarovski crystal jewels and electronic chips in silver and green. It featured a vintage-inspired curved bracelet in acrylic and Swarovski crystals and matching minaudière with signature keyhole detail at the ends.

The dress also featured black leather cowboy-inspired mules embellished with a metal toe cap and signature ‘S’-shaped heels. What's more? The dress also featured mobile phones, calculator and CDs. Her dress may be a bit confusing at first, but it looked like a lot of fun. She paired the look with a sleek bun and glamorous makeup.

Reactions to Natasha's dress

The unusual dress provoked a mixed reaction on social media. Some fans hailed Natasha for pushing the boundaries of fashion, while others found her look over-the-top.

A fan commented on an Instagram post about Natasha's dress, "Zakhmi kar dene wali dress (This dress could hurt others) no one can hug her." But we are talking about Natasha Poonawalla here and as she has demonstrated over the years, it is not always about wearability,

"Chalta firta (Walking-talking) mobile repairing," read a comment. A person also said, "Chalti firti electric shop hai (She looks like a walking-talking electric shop)." A comment also read, "My grandma's phone is over there." Someone also comapred Natasha's out-there fashion to actor and social media personality, Uorfi Javed, and said, "Uorfi ko competition (Giving Uorfi competition)?"

If you are into technology and of course the glitter trend, you will like Natasha's latest look.