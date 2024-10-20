Internet reacts as Natasha Poonawalla wears bizarre dress with mobile phones, CDs at event: 'Chalti firti electric shop'
Natasha Poonawallas's dress polarised people as some said she would not be able to sit in this dress or would end up hurting those around her.
Natasha Poonawalla has produced many fashion moments for us to enjoy, from turning heads at the 2024 Met Gala in a jaw-dropping custom Margiela gown to wearing the most unusual Harris Reed Spring 2025 gown at a recent event in Paris. On Saturday, the socialite and philanthropist made a very interesting outfit choice for an event in Mumbai: An unusual Schiaparelli mini dress. Also read: Natasha Poonawala turns up the glam at French Gala in embellished gown and eye-catching Martini clutch. Guess the price
Natasha Poonawalla's latest fashion moment
At the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, Natasha posed with everyone from billionaire heiress Isha Ambani to Bollywood celebs Gauri Khan and Ananya Panday. She turned heads in a 'robot dress' by avant-garde Italian designer label, Schiaparelli.
More about the dress
The silver mini dress was enhanced with exaggeratedly rounded shoulders entirely embroidered with Swarovski crystal jewels and electronic chips in silver and green. It featured a vintage-inspired curved bracelet in acrylic and Swarovski crystals and matching minaudière with signature keyhole detail at the ends.
The dress also featured black leather cowboy-inspired mules embellished with a metal toe cap and signature ‘S’-shaped heels. What's more? The dress also featured mobile phones, calculator and CDs. Her dress may be a bit confusing at first, but it looked like a lot of fun. She paired the look with a sleek bun and glamorous makeup.
Reactions to Natasha's dress
The unusual dress provoked a mixed reaction on social media. Some fans hailed Natasha for pushing the boundaries of fashion, while others found her look over-the-top.
A fan commented on an Instagram post about Natasha's dress, "Zakhmi kar dene wali dress (This dress could hurt others) no one can hug her." But we are talking about Natasha Poonawalla here and as she has demonstrated over the years, it is not always about wearability,
"Chalta firta (Walking-talking) mobile repairing," read a comment. A person also said, "Chalti firti electric shop hai (She looks like a walking-talking electric shop)." A comment also read, "My grandma's phone is over there." Someone also comapred Natasha's out-there fashion to actor and social media personality, Uorfi Javed, and said, "Uorfi ko competition (Giving Uorfi competition)?"
If you are into technology and of course the glitter trend, you will like Natasha's latest look.
