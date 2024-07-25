Natasha Poonawala turns up the glam at French Gala in embellished gown and eye-catching Martini clutch. Guess the price

Natasha Poonawalla is a total pro at serving jaw-dropping looks. Famous for her daring fashion sense and killer outfits, this socialite and philanthropist always knows how to turn heads. Natasha has got that magic touch when it comes to style, effortlessly nailing every outfit and solidifying her status as a high fashion icon. Her latest look is no exception as she effortlessly rocks a breathtaking sheer embellished gown. Natasha Poonawala stole the spotlight at a French summer gala in a stunning embellished Oscar De La Renta gown and a chic Martini clutch. (Instagram)

But it wasn't just the gown that stole the show—her choice of accessory, a chic Martini clutch, stole the limelight. This stunning combo not only highlighted her flair for blending glamour with innovation but also set a new benchmark for fashion enthusiasts everywhere. Let's dive into how Natasha Poonawala seamlessly pulled off this head-turning look! (Also read: MET Gala 2024: Natasha Poonawalla turns heads in custom Maison Margiela creation featuring chic torn chiffon detailing )

Natasha Poonawalla stuns in sheer gown and Martini clutch

Natasha Poonawala recently attended a summer gala in France, turning heads in an Oscar De La Renta pre-fall 2023 gown that exudes sartorial elegance. Her gown features an off-shoulder neckline and a bodycon fit that beautifully accentuates her curves. The silver embellishments scattered across the sheer ivory backdrop make her look nothing short of a visual masterpiece. When it comes to accessories, Natasha never holds back. This time, she took fashion enthusiasts by surprise with her unique choice of a Martini clutch from Judith Leiber. Complementing this standout accessory, she wore diamond stud earrings and a massive ring adorning her finger, further elevating her look.

What is the price of Natasha's dress and clutch?

If you're wondering about the cost of Natasha's breathtaking look, we've got you covered. Her exquisite dress is priced at £19,087, which is approximately ₹20,58,391, while her chic Martini clutch comes with a price tag of ¥1,078,000, which will cost you ₹5.92 lakh.

Natasha's dress costs £19,087, which is equal to ₹20,58,391(https://www.judithleiber.jp/)

Her unique Martini clutch comes with a price tag of ¥1,078,000, which is equal to ₹5.92 lakh.(modesens.com)

Her make-up included shimmering eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, fine brows, kohl eyes, blushed cheeks, contoured cheekbones, glowing highlighter, dewy base and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. With her lustrous blonde locks styled in soft curls and left loose in a side parting that cascaded beautifully over her shoulders, she completed her glamorous look. We can't wait to see what awe-inspiring look she'll don next.