Natasha Poonawala makes a fashion statement in a bow-shaped polka dot dress, fans gushing over her look

Natasha Poonawala, the executive director of Serum Institute of India, is also a fierce fashionista, nailing the fashion game once again with her impeccable taste and eye for trends. Her Instagram feed reflects her luxurious lifestyle as she dabbles with all the high-end luxury brands in her day-to-day styling. This time she looks stunning in a black and white polka dot dress. Natasha Poonawala frequently turns heads with her outfits.

About the look

The Indian businesswoman served an old Hollywood look, radiating elegance and sophistication. She wore an off-shoulder polka-dot bow-shaped dress from Celine's Spring 2019 collection. Paired with matching polka-dot pumps, she completed her attire with a chic retro vibe. She accessorised with big golden heart earrings and a chunky golden ring from the Alaïa brand. The 42-year-old socialite sported the classic Ariana Grande high ponytail, with a face-framing loose hair strand on one side. Her makeup was full-on glam, featuring well-defined high-arched eyebrows and a bronze overtone to accentuate her cheekbones. The entire ensemble reflected her fashion sense and sophisticated taste, making her the ultimate style icon. She posted her look on her Instagram, captioning,”⚫️⚪️⚫️Bomb Dot Com ⚫️⚪️⚫️ feels 💛💛”

Fans react

Fans are raving in the comment section, clearly unable to get over her aesthetic look. One user wrote, “The dress, the shoes, the hair, and THE you—everything is totally ON POINT!!” Another was smitten, saying she looked like a complete bombshell. The comment section was swooning over her entire look, with another user complimenting, “There’s nothing that this lady can’t achieve.” Another user confirmed the style icon’s trend-setting ability as they wrote, “Most stylish woman.”

About Natasha Poonawalla

She is the executive director of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines. Her husband, Indian billionaire Adar Poonawala, is the chief executive of the company. Natasha is also the chairwoman of the Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation. Beyond her business endeavors, she has made a notable impression in the fashion and celebrity world. She debuted at the Met Gala in 2024, has several A-list celebrities as friends, and is renowned for her fashion.

