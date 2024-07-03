Inside Disha Patani's closet: From athleisure to cottagecore, the Kalki 2898 AD star's top aesthetic picks

Disha Patani recently debuted some fresh ink in her latest Instagram post. Looking chic and chill, the actor sported an unmissable tattoo on her forearm which simply read, 'PD'. While the tattoo of course gave way to a sea of speculations about what it meant and who could it possibly hint at, one cannot help but acknowledge how it is a perfect fit for Disha's all-time favourite style — athleisure. While athleisure may define her go-to choice of fits, Disha isn't hesitant to occasionally switch things up with other inspired ensembles. Let's do a roundup of the Kalki 2898 AD actor's top aesthetics. Disha Patani's many aesthetics: From athleisure to cottagecore

Athleisure

Disha and athleisure are a match made in heaven, something that compliments the fact that the actor is self-admittedly a gym rat. The latest Instagram post which debuted her tattoo, featured Disha dressed in a baby blue tank top with a barely-there sequined butterfly paired with low-rise relaxed denims and a chainmail baguette, both in white.

Be it her Calvin Klein campaign or her shoot for a keynote magazine, relaxed bottoms and fitted top appear to be Disha's choice of uniform.

Her airport runs too comprise a mix of fitted and relaxed silhouettes, fitting the athleisure template.

Even for running errands with her younger brother, as can be seen in this photo, Disha opted for a simple tank top paired with cargo style pants in ash grey.

Her trip to Istanbul in May last year, too saw her keep it casual, sticking to her comfortable and chic template.

As a matter of fact, Disha appears to like living her life in athleisure, also seen donning a similar fit as she enjoys some downtime by the setting sun.

Cottagecore

Though athleisure wins hands down, cottagecore fits come in at a close second for Disha. Take this all beige off-the-shoulders ruffled dress for instance, seamlessly cinched in with a corseted tan belt — cottagecore at its best.

For her many trips around the globe, Disha has on a few occasions, ditched her comfy sweats for a well-cinched dress, much like this ruched backless one in white.

Adding a modern twist to the aesthetic, the actor sported a bright red maxi dress by the beach, complete with a thigh-high slit and ruffled hem.

Red-carpet ready

An appreciable occupational hazard of being in showbiz are the very many red-carpets that are rolled out multiple times across the year. While Disha evidently likes to keep things comfy in the dressing department, she switches up just as well for evenings that demand full-glam. Her most recent gown was an Aadnevik number featuring a fitted lace bodice followed by trails of tulle fashioned as the skirt.

Opting for white again at another red carpet event, Disha turned out in a full-length bodycon with risque cutouts.

Channeling Bond girl vibes, this look of Disha's featured her in a shimmering black full length number with a daring thigh-high slit. The blow-dried long bob added a touch of old Hollywood glam.

A special mention must be made of Disha's new-found love for the early 2000s aesthetic. Corsets seem to be reigning big in the actor's closet, be it in the form of regency-style gowns, sultry midis or even as is. Take this look for instance in which she pairs a white satin corset with a pair of casual blue denims.

This next look sees Disha ditch the neutrals in favour of some pink and orange. The structured corset with a shimmering gold bustier peaking through, gives way to a ballgown-esque skirt.

A while back, she opted for a slinky, shimmering co-ord set in a matte red. The low rise mini skirt paired with the cowl neck crop top was as 2000s as it gets.

She also posted photos from a a similar look in teal.

A more recent look from the actor puts the spotlight on this shimmering, powder blue slip dress from Clio Peppiatt with coral motifs in silver, red and green.

The Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Disha is currently running in theatres.