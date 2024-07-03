Shoppers are spending ‘billions’ on what they see on their feeds, research reveals social media's influence

The paradigm shift in lifestyle towards digital media has anchored our identities within the vicinity of social media. The immersive nature of social media is not to be taken lightly. Individual expression begins and ends with it. This transition has steered shoppers away from physical stores and towards online websites. Social media is the new shopping center now, with shoppers willing to spend more on the items they see on their feeds. (Pexels)

Social media is a goldmine for brands; with eyes and fingers glued to screens for endless scrolling. Brands have studied and leveraged this behaviour to gain more visibility. With social media’s personalised approach, consumers willingly spend more on the items they see on their social media feeds. A new study conducted by Talker Research confirmed this, revealing that American adults can spend up to billions on the items they see on social media. Let's see why social media is slowly gaining ground for shoppers.

ALSO READ: India's nighttime shopping surges as 24 hour retail becomes increasingly adopted

Convenience

Social media has revolutionised shopping, making it an effortless experience. It has brought brands and consumers closer than ever before. Since people spend a significant portion of their day on social media, brands capitalised on it by establishing a presence there, putting their business directly in front of consumers. Social media's central strength lies in its interactive and audio-visual nature, unlike the other forms of media. Influencers trusted by users can showcase products through engaging demos or reviews, providing valuable insights into how they function. Social media serves as a hotbed for lucrative deals and promotions, drawing in price and value-conscious users. And most importantly, the convenience of online shopping eliminates the hassle of visiting stores, saving time.

FOMO

Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) is a distinctive trait of social media. The interconnectedness of social media evokes a sense of missing out and a compulsive habit of staying connected all the time. FOMO is driven by the perceived anxiety of missing rewarding opportunities. When someone else acquires the coved opportunity that was deemed desirable, envy creeps in, fuelled by the ‘fear of missing out’.

Similarly, FOMO is inherent in the framework of social media ads. FOMO-driven ads trigger insecurity when users see the advertised item being used by their friends and family. The social media atmosphere is designed to provoke FOMO, with other users often raving in the comment sections, and reviews and ratings.

Personalisation

Personalisation has helped social media gain an edge over other forms of media. Through micro-targeting, products relevant to users appear on their feeds. Recommendations on social media are based on user interactions. It's feeding in user fantasies, recommending whatever they crave the most, tempting immediate purchase. This creates impulsive buying habits, as whatever appears on the feed, is relevant and desired.

ALSO READ: From Sarojini Nagar to Colaba Causeway: Top shopping destinations in India for every shopaholic

Product awareness

When you interact with a product, you are more likely to see it again due to the retargeting feature of social media. With repeated exposure, product recognition grows on the user and ultimately cements their purchasing decision. Social media plays a pivotal role in every stage of product information—from initial discovery to reviews. The tone of discourse surrounding the product on social media can significantly influence whether a purchase is to be made or not.

Word of mouth

Family and friends serve as conduits for social influence, impacting purchase decisions. When a product seen on social media is validated by family and friends, it positively impacts the purchase decision. Influencers are also important for purchase decisions; however, their influence is contingent on genuine reviews. Social media users are usually wary of sponsored content and often respond with less enthusiasm.

ALSO READ: Tempted to try no-buy challenge? Here are tips from people doing it to manage overspending, spend less time shopping