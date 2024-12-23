PV Sindhu- Venkat Datta marry in Udaipur in intimate ceremony: 'The hardest part was keeping everything a secret!'

Olympic medal-winning badminton player PV Sindhu and entrepreneur Venkat Datta were married on 22 December in a beautiful ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The intimate wedding was attended by their closest friends and family, with the first photograph of the couple as newlyweds shared by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the first photo of PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta.

In an exclusive interview, their first as a married couple, Sindhu and Datta spoke about their story, which began years ago. Their families have been close friends for a long time, and the couple shared how their bond deepened over time. Sindhu expressed her desire for stability as the reason they decided on marriage this year.

"For Sindhu, the timing felt right. After the Olympics, she wanted to settle down, find stability, and then focus on the next chapter of her journey," Datta said. "We both knew this was the right step because it wasn’t just about the moment—it was about building a future together," he added, with Sindhu agreeing and mentioning that marriage would help her perform better on the court as well.

"For me, marriage meant stability—the kind of stability that would help me perform better. Competing at the highest level is incredibly demanding, and having that sense of security and support is so important. I was super excited! This new phase of life felt so special," she said.

The couple revealed that their families, who share a close bond, played a pivotal role in arranging their union. Despite the traditional setup, Sindhu and Datta couldn’t stop gushing about one another. They admitted that keeping the relationship under wraps had been the toughest challenge.

"The hardest part was keeping everything a secret!" Sindhu laughed. "But now that it’s out in the open, I’ve come to accept that my life is very public, and I’m okay with it."

The couple’s wedding was an intimate affair, attended only by their closest friends and family. They are now looking forward to celebrating their wedding reception, for which they have invited the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We both loved celebrating festivals, and family traditions are very important to us. I know we’ll carry these traditions forward with so much joy in the years to come."

As PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta embark on this exciting new chapter of their lives, their journey as a couple reflects the perfect blend of tradition, love, and shared aspirations. With the unwavering support of their families and the warmth of their loved ones, they look forward to building a future full of happiness, stability, and success.