PV Sindhu was a divine bride in white ethnic look for haldi, embracing minimal beauty for her pre-wedding bash. See pics

While she looked ethereal as a Sabyasachi bride in red, when she wore a gorgeous traditional outfit for the varmala ceremony, one can see the bride’s penchant for non-traditional choices as she stood out in a white ethnic look for her haldi.

The bride picked white instead of yellow

PV Sindhu picked ivory and silver hues instead of conventional yellow tones for the haldi rituals. She wore a lightweight white lehenga from ASAL by Abu Sandeep; it was paired with a mirrored bustier featuring a sweetheart neckline and a matching sleeveless long jacket.

In glimpses from the ceremony, her ethnic ensemble looks as enchanting as it looks playful. To pull the look together, she wore her hair in a messy braid and sported minimal makeup. Her matching white floral jewellery brought together the entire look and enhanced her fun yet simple style.

Love white? Take style inspiration from Shraddha

PV Sindhu makes a strong case for wearing a minimally embellished white lehenga at your pre-wedding festivities. If you’re the kind of bride who wants to make the most of her wedding trousseau without going overboard with bold colours and heavy embroidery, take notes from PV Sindhu's subtle haldi look.

For more style insipration, bookmark Shraddha Kapoor’s Anita Dongre lehenga for your pre-wedding festivities. If you’re looking for a lightweight white outfit for your special occasion, Shraddha’s lehenga with floral motifs is a worthy investment. It came with a blouse featuring V-neckline and sheer half sleeves and a lehenga skirt crafted in silk and organza that’s voluminous yet lightweight to move and twirl in.