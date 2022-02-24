Shraddha Kapoor is a beauty to be admired in 2 lakh white lehenga set: See sunkissed pics here

Actor Shraddha Kapoor was among several other celebrities who attended filmmaker Luv Ranjan's wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Alisha Vaid, in Agra. Last week, pictures and videos from the festivities went viral online. And today, the actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her pristine white look for attending the marriage ceremony. To call it beautiful would be an understatement.

On Thursday, Shraddha Kapoor posted several images in a white silk lehenga set with the caption, "Surya Shakti [sun emoji]." The traditional look is from the shelves of ace-designer Anita Dongre's label, and we can't help but admire Shraddha's beauty. Scroll ahead to see Shraddha's post.

Shraddha's ensemble features a half-sleeved backless choli with a plunging V neckline, ribbon and dori ties on the back, floral embroidery, and sheer sleeves. The star teamed it with a heavy lehenga set adorned with similar design details and pockets on both sides.

The delicate patchwork embroidery on the white lehenga depicts herons and flowers against a lighter white backdrop. The silk fabric added a voluminous touch to the ensemble fit for creating a royal moment.

Shraddha Kapoor in a stunning Anita Dongre lehenga set.

In the end, Shraddha rounded up the look by draping a silk dupatta featuring scalloped lace embroidery and patchwork details on her shoulders. The star chose layered gold earrings featuring precious gemstones for adding a dash of colour to the all-white look.

Shraddha's glam picks were also simple and elegant, going with the vibe of her ensemble. She opted for blush pink lip shade, a messy ponytail, dewy base make-up, subtle eye shadow, and mascara-adorned lashes.

Shraddha keeps her glam picks simple and elegant.

If you wish to buy this ensemble, we have found the price details for you. The lehenga is called Wild Herons Lehenga Set. It is available on Anita Dongre's website and will cost you ₹1,99,000.

The Wild Herons Lehenga Set.(anitadongre.com)

Meanwhile, apart from Shraddha Kapoor, Luv Ranjan's wedding was also attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan. All of them wore pristine white wedding outfits.

