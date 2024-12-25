PV Sindhu's reception look is all about glam in dreamy ivory lehenga, Mrunal Thakur wows in royal blue ethnic look

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu tied the knot with Hyderabad businessman Venkata Datta Sai in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday. The celebrations continued with a grand reception in Hyderabad on Tuesday, attended by close friends, family and well-wishers. PV Sindhu wore a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga for the reception, while Mrunal Thakur attended in a royal blue attire.(Instagram)

While Sindhu’s breathtaking wedding looks had us swooning, her reception outfit was equally stunning. Adding to the glam quotient was Mrunal Thakur, who turned heads with her striking ethnic ensemble. Let's decode their glam ethnic looks and take some fashion notes! (Also read: PV Sindhu and Venkat Datta make first public appearance as married couple in stunning ethnic attire: Pics )

Decoding PV Sindhu's reception look

Sindhu dazzled in a breathtaking ivory lehenga by renowned designer Falguni Shane Peacock. Crafted from luxurious tulle fabric, the ensemble featured intricate Swarovski crystals, sequins, and delicate embellishments. Adding to its regal charm were jewellery chains and emerald pendants, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship.

She paired it with a matching embellished blouse that boasted full sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. Completing her bridal look were two elegant drapes and a dupatta, making her appear nothing short of a fashion fairytale come to life.

She accessorised her look with a show-stopping diamond necklace adorned with green emeralds, along with matching statement earrings and rings adorning her fingers. Her makeup was on point with shimmer eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, and highlighted cheeks, complemented by nude lips. Her luscious locks were styled in soft curls with a side parting, perfectly rounded off her glam look.

While Venkata Datta Sai looked dashing in a sleek black velvet bandhgala, featuring tonal silk embroidery and intricate sequin detailing.

What Mrunal Thakur wore

Mrunal Thakur stole the spotlight at the reception in a breathtaking royal blue lehenga by Mrunalini Rao. The lehenga features a pure silk base, beautifully adorned with multicoloured resham, zardozi, and pearl embroidery. She paired it with a raw silk embroidered blouse and an organza dupatta gracefully draped over her shoulder.

To complete the look, she accessorised with statement earrings, stacked bangles, a diamond ring, and a mini golden bag. With glamorous makeup and her long, luscious tresses styled in a middle part, she finished her ethnic look to perfection.