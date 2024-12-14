PV Sindhu gets engaged to Venkata Datta Sai: Wondering what her bridal mood board will be like? We've got you covered!

Not demure, that's for sure! PV Sindhu gets engaged to Venkata Datta Sai: What's her bridal aesthetic going to be?(Photos: Instagram/pvsindhu1)

Indian badminton's pride PV Sindhu will be tying the knot with her seasoned tech exec beau, Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur, come December 22. A week ahead of the big day, the duo have officially exchanged rings in what appeared to be an intimate ceremony. Quoting Khalil Gibran, Sindhu wrote, "When love beckons to you, follow him, for love gives naught but itself".

When she's not off making India proud with her feats in the sport, it doesn't take much to see that she truly loves throwing together a colourful, personality-packed fit. This brings us to our main point, the fact that Sindhu will presumably be an all-out maximalist bride for her big day. Wondering what palettes and silhouettes she will be leaning towards? Well here's her projected mood board!

Lots of colour

Pink, blue, yellow — you name it, she's worn it. As a matter of fact, not too far back, she wore this resplendent heavily embroidered Mrunalini Rao lehenga, accessorised with a jewel-encrusted layered choker for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding.

Embracing the desi princess vibe, Sindhu can be seen in this almost Jasmine-coded silken lehenga set in sky blue, laced with hints of pink, spotted in a Mother's Day post from the past year.

And in what appears to be the perfect Haldi inspo, this fun and frilly lehenga in pale yellow with hints of strawberry pink and silver mirror work looks quite dreamy.

Ruffles everywhere!

Sindhu loves her twirls, and what really elevates the Instagram drama of them, is of course ruffles.

And Sindhu loves them too. As a matter of fact, she has been spotted in a ruffled saree on at least two occasions. The first features her in a muted, deep blue ruffle drape with a bedazzled halter blouse.

The other is a more conservative take on the trend silhouette-wise, although the fun and drama is significantly amped up with the layers of ruffles down the body of the saree.

Modern silhouettes

And finally, we can absolutely expect Sindhu to pick out a silhouette that is innovative, fun and potentially fuss-free for at least one of her functions. Take this teal-hued organza lehenga set she can be seen wearing here, which has cap-adjacent sleeves sown into the dupatta. We love us some functional fashion moments.

We wish PV Sindhu and her fiancé a hearty congratulations on their engagement!