Hina Khan apologises to Masaba for ‘killing’ her saree with shoes she wore for ‘neuropathic pain’, fans say ‘you slayed’

Hina Khan recently attended an event. The actor, who was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, wore a brown tissue silk saree with a matching embroidered blouse. She shared the photos of her look on Instagram, apologising to Masaba Gupta for ruining the look of her saree with sneakers because of ‘crippling Neuropathic Pain’. However, fans told her that she looked beautiful. Hina Khan pairs her saree with sneakers.

Hina Khan apologises to Masaba

Hina shared a video on Instagram with a note in which she revealed that she was suffering from neuropathic pain. “Nowadays, anything cushioned in my feet gives me comfort in walking…which is why we decided to wear a super comfy pair of shoes beneath my saree,” she wrote. In the end, she also apologised to Masaba for ruining the look of the nine yards from her collection. “My apologies, @masabagupta, for killing the look of this gorgeous saree.. but we managed some killer pictures,” Hina added.

‘Who says u killed the look? You slayed it’

However, fans were quick to correct Hina for apologising for wearing shoes. They flooded the comments with love and praise. One user wrote, “Who says u killed the look? You slayed it.” Another commented. “You are such an inspiration.” A fan wrote, “Sabse khubsoorat (most beautiful).”

Decoding Hina Khan's look

The brown tissue saree features a striped design and golden scalloped embroidery done on the borders. The actor wore the nine yards in traditional style, neatly pleating the front and draping the pallu on the shoulder with the end placed on the other arm.

Hina paired the tissue saree with a matching brown tissue blouse featuring a V neckline, half-length sleeves, and intricate zardosi embroidery on the bust and arms. She accessorised the nine yards with emerald and oxidised silver jewellery, including rings, a choker necklace, jhumkis, and a bracelet.