What is mucositis that Hina Khan is suffering from? Signs, remedies and more about chemotherapy's hidden agony

Hindi television and Bollywood actor Hina Khan took to Instagram recently to talk about her struggle with mucositis. Mucositis is a common side effect experienced by cancer patients while undergoing chemotherapy or radiation therapy and it can significantly affect the quality of life for many patients. It can lead to inflammation of the mucous membranes lining the mouth, throat and digestive tract, which can make it difficult to perform day-to-day activities like eating food or as simple as swallowing a few sips of water. Hina Khan’s fight against Mucositis: Signs, remedies, treatment, prevention tips for Chemotherapy’s hidden agony (Photo by Twitter/nish0015)

Taking to her social media handle recently, Hina had shared about the side effect of chemotherapy and how mucositis made it really hard for her to eat. The Bollywood diva revealed that she was following her doctor's advice to treat it but asked for additional recommendations.

Chemotherapy is a powerful treatment option to treat cancer but along with targeting cancer cells it also attacks healthy tissues as well, especially the ones present in your mouth. It can lead to feelings of irritation, frustration, agitation, guilt, sadness, anger and overthinking.

Signs of mucositis you shouldn’t ignore

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Atul Narayankar, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai's Mira Road, revealed, “Mucositis symptoms typically appear within 2 to 4 weeks after starting chemotherapy or radiation treatment. The intensity and severity of the symptoms may vary from person to person depending on their condition. One can experience a range of symptoms such as dry and sore mouth, mouth ulcers, infection in the mouth, bad breath, diarrhea, blood passing through stools, constipation, diarrhea, stomach cramps, pain when swallowing, excess saliva production, nausea and episodes of vomiting. It can make you more sensitive towards specific food or beverages, especially the ones that are hot, spicy or acidic. These signs of mucositis shouldn’t be ignored and one should immediately inform their doctor about these symptoms for effective treatment.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Balasubramanya KV, HOD and Senior Consultant - Periodontics at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “Mucositis presents with various signs and symptoms depending on the area affected. Oral mucositis typically manifests as red, shiny, and swollen mouth and gums, often accompanied by painful ulcers and soft white patches of pus. Patients may experience thick saliva, a dry mouth, and have difficulty swallowing, talking, or eating. In more severe cases, bleeding from the mouth and the presence of a white mucous coating can occur. On the other hand, gastrointestinal mucositis affects the digestive tract and can cause redness and inflammation of the mucosa, leading to abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. In some cases, diarrhea may contain blood or mucus and patients may experience painful bowel movements, making the condition particularly uncomfortable and difficult to manage.”

Treatment options for mucositis

According to Dr Atul Narayankar, Mucositis can be successfully treated with some medication or therapies as prescribed by your doctor. He shared, “He/she may suggest some painkillers, over-the-counter pills, tablets, mouthwashes, or gels. These mouthwashes can help clean and numb your mouth while providing much-needed relief. If your mucositis is affecting your gut then your doctor may suggest some medicines to relax your digestive tract while reducing the intensity of the pain, stomach cramps, diarrhea, or constipation. Low-level laser therapy (LLLT) is a medical innovation that ignites hope for patients suffering from mucositis.”

Mucositis treatment methods mostly focus on pain management, dental hygiene and medicinal interventions to promote healing and offer comfort. Dr Balasubramanya KV elaborated -

1. Pain Relief: One of the most important aspects of treating mucositis is effectively controlling pain. To numb the affected areas, topical anaesthetics such as dyclonine hydrochloride, lidocaine, and benzocaine are frequently utilised. Healthcare providers may recommend Magic Mouthwash, which mixes Maalox, diphenhydramine, and lidocaine, for mouth discomfort. For minor pain, over-the-counter medications like ibuprofen or acetaminophen (Tylenol®) may be helpful; nevertheless, prescription-strength narcotics may be necessary for more severe pain. To prevent constipation, these stronger drugs are usually taken in addition to stool softeners.

2. Mouth Hygiene: It's important to keep your mouth healthy. Patients should use a soft-bristle toothbrush and non-whitening toothpaste to gently brush their teeth three to four times a day. The sores can be cleaned and soothed by frequent mouth washing, five to six times a day, using salt water or a solution of salt and baking soda. Avoiding spicy, acidic, or sugary foods that can aggravate the mucosa is advised in favor of a soft, gentle diet. Moreover, maintaining hydration through increased fluid intake and the use of lip balms or artificial saliva helps keep the mouth moist.

3. Medical Interventions: To treat problems like malnourishment or dehydration, patients may need medical interventions in extreme circumstances. If eating gets too uncomfortable, enteral nutrition—tube feeding—might be required. Antibiotics may be recommended to prevent or manage infections that may result from open sores or tears in the mucous membrane associated to mucositis. Intravenous (IV) fluids can assist treat dehydration caused by recurrent diarrhoea.

Remedies for treating mucositis

Mucositis can be a challenging experience for those going through cancer treatments like chemotherapy. Dr Atul Narayankar advised, “One needs to prioritise their oral and digestive health by making wise choices. Avoid aggressively brushing or flossing your teeth, this can worsen your symptoms. Use a gentle toothbrush with soft bristles to ease the pain while preventing the risk of contracting a mouth infection. Strictly avoid eating foods or beverages that can irritate your gut and mouth such as oily, spicy, hot, and acidic food for the betterment of your health. Avoid drinking alcohol especially when experiencing mucositis as it aggravates your ulcers and inflammation in the mouth.”

Tips to prevent mucositis:

Dr Atul Narayankar recommended, “Eat soft and bland foods that are easy to chew and swallow, ensure enough hydration and rinse your mouth with warm water.”

Dr Balasubramanya KV added to the list of prevention tips for Mucositis with -

1. Cryotherapy: Using ice chips during chemotherapy can help reduce the risk and severity of oral mucositis by minimizing damage to the tissues.

2. Medications: Palifermin, which is a synthetic keratinocyte growth factor helps protect and repair the mucous membranes, reducing the severity of mucositis in cancer patients. Amifostine, this drug can reduce the risk of oral mucositis, particularly in patients undergoing radiation therapy for head and neck cancers.

3. Topical Protectants: Gels like Gelclair® and Zilactin® provide a protective barrier for the mucosa, helping to prevent irritation from cancer treatments.

4. Good Oral Hygiene: Practicing regular and gentle oral care, such as brushing with soft bristles and using non-alcoholic mouthwashes, can help reduce the risk of infection and irritation for those prone to mucositis.

5. Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) is utilized to alleviate pain and enhance the healing process.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.