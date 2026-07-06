What Aryna Sabalenka's pre-match warmup routine looks like at Wimbledon 2026: How the world number 1 trains before match
Aryna Sabalenka's pre-Wimbledon warm-up demonstrates the discipline and rigorous training a top player has to undertake before performing on the court.
Aryna Sabalenka is rightfully one of the best tennis players in the world. The Belarusian world number 1 delivers such explosive power and efficiency on court that it is a delight to watch her play. But what does it take for the tennis star to give one incredible performance after another? Lots of discipline and a great workout routine.
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On June 28, Jason Stacy, a fitness coach who also trains the tennis world champion, shared a video documenting Aryna's pre-Wimbledon warm-up routine before a match. He shared the clip with the caption, “Wimbledon Warm-Up!! LOCKED IN!!! READY!!!! A few of our favourites to get the body ready to move and flow on those beautiful @wimbledon grass courts. Remember, movement is LIFE.”
Here's a breakdown of all the exercises Aryna does in her warm-up routine:
Aryna Sabalenka's Wimbledon warmup
The video shows Aryna Sabalenka doing a lot of explosive training, combining back exercises, stretching routines, a variety of cardio, mobility work, stamina work, and strength training. The routine involves exercises designed to simulate everyday movement and to provide Aryna with greater flexibility on the court.
The routine also stimulates her muscles and joints while helping reduce the risk of injury while she is in the court. A good warm-up routine before any exercise, even playing a tennis match, can help loosen the body, prime the cardiovascular system, and get the heart and lungs ready for vigorous activity.
Here's a look at her pre-game workout routine:
How did the internet react?
Fans and Instagram users were in awe of Aryna and how she prepped before her match. One user joked, “Looks like my workout but her warm-up.” Another remarked, “Elite.” Someone commented, “That world champion y'all.” A fan commented, “It’s our Tigress’s time! Vamos, Aryna.” Another wrote, “What a player!”
On the court
On July 5, Aryna Sabalenka, a leading figure in contemporary women's tennis, was unhappy with her performance in the round of 16 at Wimbledon, where she lost in straight sets to Naomi Osaka. Osaka handled Sabalenka 6-2 in the first set and then outlasted her 7-6 (7-2) to take the victory and eliminate the top seed from Wimbledon.
The match was Aryna Sabalenka's first loss to Naomi Osaka in eight years, since the 2018 US Open. She had already beaten the four-time major winner three times this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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