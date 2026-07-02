Inside Novak Djokovic's pre-match warmup routine for Wimbledon 2026: What the tennis GOAT's workout looks like

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is one of the most celebrated sportspersons in history. On Wednesday, the seven-time Wimbledon champion raced to an emphatic victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the third round, giving a flawless performance. Novak Djokovic of Serbia defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men's singles match at Wimbledon. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

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But what does the tennis star do before the game to stay sharp on the court? On June 27, Pranay K, an Instagram influencer, shared a peek inside the tennis player's pre-match warm-up ritual before a Wimbledon match, sharing with the internet how he trains before a game.

Inside Novak Djokovic's pre-match routine Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon 2026 warm-up routine is a mix of cardio, mobility training, and a lot of explosive workouts. In the video, he can be seen doing a bunch of exercises, including skipping rope, mobility-focused cardio, flexibility and stamina work, and strength training. He also does a dynamic stretching routine that involves exercises designed to simulate everyday movement.

While twenty-somethings are cramping up and suffering from heat exhaustion in London, the tennis player is sweating out to give his best performance. Here's a look at his pre-game workout routine: