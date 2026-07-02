Inside Novak Djokovic's pre-match warmup routine for Wimbledon 2026: What the tennis GOAT's workout looks like
Novak Djokovic's warm-up routine focuses on cardio, dynamic stretching, and resistance band exercises to enhance flexibility and reduce injury risk.
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is one of the most celebrated sportspersons in history. On Wednesday, the seven-time Wimbledon champion raced to an emphatic victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the third round, giving a flawless performance.
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But what does the tennis star do before the game to stay sharp on the court? On June 27, Pranay K, an Instagram influencer, shared a peek inside the tennis player's pre-match warm-up ritual before a Wimbledon match, sharing with the internet how he trains before a game.
Inside Novak Djokovic's pre-match routine
Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon 2026 warm-up routine is a mix of cardio, mobility training, and a lot of explosive workouts. In the video, he can be seen doing a bunch of exercises, including skipping rope, mobility-focused cardio, flexibility and stamina work, and strength training. He also does a dynamic stretching routine that involves exercises designed to simulate everyday movement.
While twenty-somethings are cramping up and suffering from heat exhaustion in London, the tennis player is sweating out to give his best performance. Here's a look at his pre-game workout routine:
Novak Djokovic's warm-up routine, which includes light cardio, dynamic stretching, and ballistic movements using a resistance band, aims to increase flexibility, stimulate the nervous system, and reduce injury risk through a full-body warm-up.
How did the internet react?
Fans loved a glimpse into how the tennis legend trains before a Wimbledon game. One Instagram user joked, “His warm-up is my once-a-year workout.” Someone praised his dedication and predicted his Wimbledon win, “Novak has a good chance to win Wimbledon. All the best, GOAT.” Another user commented, "He is a beast. Novak, this is insane dedication.'
What's next for Novak Djokovic?
Novak Djokovic will next face 25th-seeded Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech as he looks to continue his bid for an eighth Wimbledon title and a record 25th Grand Slam crown. After the match, Djokovic told the crowd, “Obviously, you feel very happy, satisfied and joyful on the court when you are playing this way. I'm feeling great. I try not to take these moments for granted when playing on the Centre Court of Wimbledon.”
"I feel very privileged to be walking out on this court at age 30-plus. I don't think it's a cliche because I actually believe it's true, but age is just a number," he added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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