Diljit Dosanjh reveals his struggle with gallbladder stones since 2015: What are they and what causes them?
In a candid Vogue US interview, Diljit Dosanjh discussed his health, including a 2015 gallbladder stone diagnosis that he manages symptomatically.
Diljit Dosanjh made his debut on Vogue US with a candid interview, discussing his wellness rituals, the non-negotiable items he carries in his bag, and a few fun tidbits he shared with fans.
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During the conversation, the global artist also shared a surprising health diagnosis he had in 2015. According to the Lemonade singer, he was diagnosed with a stone in his gallbladder. However, after his friend insisted that as long as they aren't bothering him, he shouldn't get operated on, the singer ended up managing his symptoms.
Diljit Dosanjh's gallbladder stone diagnosis
While revealing all the things he carries during tour, Diljit Dosanjh shared that there's always a medicine box in his bag. He confessed, “I'll give you a very, very, very secret today, Vogue. I have an 11 or 12 mm stone in my gallbladder. In 2015, I went to the doctor because my tummy was hurting, and he told me, ‘You have a stone in your gallbladder’. He said I had to operate, but one of my friends said, if it’s not bothering me, why operate? (sic).”
Therefore, from 2015 to 2026, he didn't operate on the gallbladder stone because ‘they are not bothering him’. He added, “I believe that thing is gone, but for safety, I travel with this medicine, though I don’t use it. I didn't tell my family, I didn't tell my friends, I didn't tell anybody – now this is a very secret thing I’ve shared with you.”
What are gallbladder stones, and what causes them?
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Hemant Jain, consultant laparoscopic and GI cancer surgeon at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, explained, “Bile is a fluid secreted by the liver. It carries chemicals to help digest dietary fat. The gallbladder stores and concentrates the bile. Multiple factors can alter the delicate balance of bile components, leading to precipitation and gallstone formation.”
According to him, gallbladder dysmotility, obesity, excess cholesterol secretion, and bacterial infection increase the risk of gallstone formation.
Typically, when you have gallbladder stones, there is severe pain in the right upper quadrant that comes and goes, according to Dr Jain. He added that it can be severe and for some individuals don’t have pain but have a feeling of excessive gases, acidity, bloating, burning sensation, etc.
Moreover, if the stone has migrated and caused complications such as jaundice or pancreatitis, there will be yellowish discolouration of the eyes and urine, severe pain radiating to the back, severe itching of the skin, and/or fever.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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