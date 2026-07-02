Diljit Dosanjh makes Vogue US debut, requests all to ‘bear with his English’

Wherever he goes, Diljit always carries a piece of Punjab and India with him. The Lemonade singer shared meaningful items he always carries in his bag, including Gutka Sahib – a sacred Sikh prayer book – he has carried for decades and a salai, an essential tool for maintaining his turban. A Rudraksh chain with spiritual crystals – gifted to him by a fan after he had two sold-out shows – is also a precious belonging the singer carries with him everywhere.

In the video, Diljit offers an intimate look inside his bag, sharing what he carries during tour and otherwise while reflecting on his cultural heritage and spiritual journey. The singer even humbly joked that, though his English is not so great, he would appreciate people bearing with him.

Global artist Diljit Dosanjh is unstoppable. The singer and actor has achieved another significant milestone in his journey, appearing on Vogue US for a fun and candid interview. The video was shared on Vogue's official YouTube channel on July 1.

Apart from the spiritual tokens, Diljit makes sure to stay organised and on top of his game with wellness rituals, like a neem-and-mustard-oil concoction he puts in his belly button every night. “It is very important to nurture your belly button; you can do it with coconut oil or ghee, but I do it with neem and mustard oil,” he shared with Vogue.

The singer also carries his laptop everywhere to keep track of his data, new songs, and any compositions he wants access to quickly. Other than that, he also carries a coffee frother, a medicine box for gallbladder stones (detected in 2015, for which he still hasn't had surgery), earrings gifted by his fans, and makhana, which he likes to snack on when hungry.

Diljit Dosanjh's look Known for his impeccable personal style and not wearing curated looks put together by stylists, Diljit impressed with his outfit in the Vogue interview, too.

The bag Diljit carried during the interview, which he revealed he bought only two days before because he is on tour and loves shopping, is a chic Satoshi Nakamoto-studded weekender duffel bag, worth $3,632 (approximately ₹3,44,899).

He also wore a cropped jacket from the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 collection by Mathieu Blazy. The blazer was a part of the women's Ready-To-Wear line, and Diljit styled it with a white crew-neck tee, black pants, and an orange turban.