90-year-old man's inspiring workout proves gym is not just for young bodybuilders: Watch video
A 90-year-old man’s inspiring gym workout showcases that fitness knows no age, highlighting the importance of strength training for older adults.
Old age should not put a full stop to your fitness journey. A video of a 90-year-old man doing strength and core-building exercises at the gym proves our statement right. On May 28, Dr Akash Singh, a physiotherapist from Mumbai, shared a video of one of his older patients doing tough exercises at the gym, and it will inspire you to push your parents and grandparents to do the same.
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Age is just a number!
Sharing the video on Instagram, Dr Akash wrote, “Gym is only for young bodybuilders [is] one of the biggest fitness myths. This legend is 90 years old and still showing up, moving, training, and getting stronger.”
The video shows the 90-year-old man doing various strength and core-building exercises at the gym. The workouts he did included mobility drills, assisted squats, resistance-band rowing, dumbbell workouts, and more.
Why should old people not top working out?
Dr Akash added that the gym is not just about six-pack abs, bodybuilding, or looking aesthetic. It's about so much more: building more muscle to support your daily activities, improving balance, reducing stiffness, and more. Here is the list of benefits that the gym helps aged people achieve, as listed by Dr Akash:
- Staying strong and independent
- Improving balance, mobility, and flexibility
- Building muscle and stronger bones
- Reducing pain and stiffness
- Living a healthier, longer, better life
Dr Akash further stressed, “You don’t stop exercising because you get old…you become weaker when you stop moving. Whether you’re 18 or 89, strength training and exercise are for everyone. Age is not a limitation. Not moving is.”
How did the internet react?
Instagram users were impressed by the man's dedication to fitness and showered him with compliments in the comments section. One user wrote, “Man just reversed 10 years.” Another commented, “He should be the influencer in our parents' feed…so inspiring.” Someone else remarked, “Letsssss Goooooooo…Absolute Inspiration…Thank you for posting this.”
Importance of exercising in old age
According to a Johns Hopkins report, there are many benefits of regular exercise for older adults. Apart from reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke, it also helps lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of falls and serious injuries, slow the body's loss of muscle and bone mass, increase flexibility, tone muscles, and build stronger bones.
Exercising can also help older adults improve mobility and balance, relieve insomnia and stress, live a longer and healthier life, reduce joint and muscle pain, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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