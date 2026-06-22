Sidhartha Malhotra shows off his core strength in gym video: ‘No shortcuts. Just consistency’

He kept the caption of the post very crisp, writing, “No shortcuts. Just consistency.”

The 41-year-old occasionally shares videos of his fitness regimen and gym workouts with his fans on social media. Taking to Instagram on June 22, he shared a clip where he is seen engaging in callisthenics, which showcased his impressive core strength.

Sidharth Malhotra is a known fitness enthusiast in Bollywood. He is currently in between projects, last appearing on the big screen in the 2025 film Param Sundari. However, that has not allowed any dent to appear in his fitness routine.

Decoding Sidhartha Malhotra’s workout The video shared by the actor showcases him performing an advanced leg-raise, where he keeps his legs and torso in a straight line and lifts them clean off the ground, holding a support that is behind his head with his hand, and only his shoulders touching the ground.

He holds the position, with his torso and legs at almost a 90-degree angle with the ground, momentarily, before slowly starting to lower them back. The controlled descent is stopped when the legs reach a 45-degree angle.

At that point, Sidhartha bends one leg at the knee and draws it in, before making it straight again and repeating the motion with the other leg. After both legs are straight again, he brings them down completely and sits back up, with his knees bent. The exercise demonstrated his muscle and core strength as well as his overall flexibility.

Benefits of callisthenics Callisthenics is a form of strength training that uses the body weight as a form of resistance to perform full-body exercises. According to the Harvard Health website, it is an effective way to keep in shape that can help improve strength, endurance, flexibility, and coordination.

The primary benefits of performing callisthenics include:

Convenience: Callisthenics can be done anywhere and anytime, without the need for any special equipment. As such, it is the best choice for people for whom time and budget constraints make working out difficult.

Callisthenics can be done anywhere and anytime, without the need for any special equipment. As such, it is the best choice for people for whom time and budget constraints make working out difficult. Adaptability: Body-weight exercises can be tailored to fit any fitness level, whether an individual is just starting out or is already an athlete. As one gets stronger, they are able to complete more repetitions of the exercise or incorporate modifications such as pulses or isometric holds to challenge the muscles.

Body-weight exercises can be tailored to fit any fitness level, whether an individual is just starting out or is already an athlete. As one gets stronger, they are able to complete more repetitions of the exercise or incorporate modifications such as pulses or isometric holds to challenge the muscles. Efficiency: Even smaller amounts of body-weight exercise can yield positive results.

Even smaller amounts of body-weight exercise can yield positive results. Effectiveness: Body-weight training is highly effective, which is why both the military and elite gymnasts use it to achieve results. Research shows that body-weight exercises can build muscle effectively without the need for external weights. Studies also show that callisthenics can increase aerobic capacity, muscle endurance (especially in the core), and flexibility. Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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