Sidharth Malhotra turns 41: Don't miss birthday boy's high-protein, affordable breakfast hack from his ‘struggle days’

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his 41st birthday on January 16. His ripped, toned and well-built physique continue to be an inspiration for many fitness enthusiasts. Achieving such a body requires more than just doing the right workouts; it is also about what you eat. So, take notes from the actor whose diet from his early days in Mumbai proves that your diet can be affordable and still show results.

As Sidharth turns 41, let's take a quick glance at one of his go-to foods from his ‘struggle days', which he called his ‘patent breakfast’. He shared this in an interview on BBC News Hindi on October 8, 2022.

How Sidharth met his protein and carb intake A newcomer actor's schedule in Mumbai can be packed, running from auditions to shoots, all while sticking to a budget. But even on a tight budget, it is possible to eat clean and healthy, like Sidharth.



The actor recalled one of his meals from back in the day: "Main uss samay sweet potato khaata tha, sweet potato mera patent breakfast tha. Protein aur carb intake ke liye, aur sasta tha bohot (I used to have sweet potato back then. Sweet potato was my patent breakfast. For protein and carb intake. And it used to be cheap).”

Benefits of sweet potatoes In a 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, Archana Batra, a dietician and certified diabetes educator, shared the many benefits of eating sweet potatoes – these range from improving gut health and digestion to the fibre content, helping maintain a healthy weight by controlling appetite.

She added that sweet potatoes are also packed with nutrients such as vitamins A, C, and E, which support vision, boost immunity, and provide antioxidant benefits, respectively. Moreover, a study from 2015 ranked potatoes as one of the top superfoods because of their rich nutritional content, making them a big all-rounder food.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.