Quote of the day by Ranveer Singh: ‘I debunked the idea that what I was trying to achieve was impossible. I stayed…'
Ranveer Singh’s quote reminds us that determination, focus, and hard work ultimately pay off one day.
Ranveer Singh is known for his phenomenal performance in Bollywood movies, from Dhurandhar to Bajirao Mastani. In an interview with Vogue India, published on April 20, 2021, while reflecting on his journey as an outsider in the film industry, Ranveer said, “I debunked the idea that what I was trying to achieve was impossible. I stayed focused most of the time. I almost forced the universe into making it happen for me. My single-mindedness and determination eventually paid off, and my dream became my reality.”
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What does Ranveer Singh’s quote mean?
Ranveer Singh’s quote reminds us that there is no shortcut to success. This quote means that we need to accept the belief that their goal was unrealistic or unattainable. Instead of letting doubt or other people's opinions discourage them, they remained deeply committed to their vision and worked relentlessly until it became a reality.
He made us realise that we should reject the common belief that their dream couldn't be achieved. They challenged the mindset of it's impossible and chose to believe in their own potential. His words also highlighted that success didn't come from luck but from maintaining consistent focus and avoiding distractions, even when the journey was difficult.
Why is Ranveer Singh’s quote relevant today?
The quote resonates strongly in today's world, where many people face self-doubt, intense competition, and repeated setbacks. Whether it's building a career, starting a business, pursuing creative ambitions, or overcoming personal challenges, the message is that success often comes to those who refuse to let limitations define them. While determination alone cannot guarantee every outcome—since circumstances and opportunities also play a role—it significantly increases the chances of turning ambitious goals into reality by keeping people committed through obstacles.
This is a metaphor rather than a literal statement. It suggests that our determination should be so intense that it should feel as though the universe had no choice but to reward persistence. It emphasises relentless effort and unwavering belief.
Who is Ranveer Singh?
Ranveer Singh is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Bollywood films. Known for his work in a variety of genres, he has received several accolades, including 5 Filmfare Awards. Ranveer is among India's highest-paid actors and has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2012. Ranveer got married to Deepika Padukone in 2018, and the duo share a daughter and are soon set to become parents again.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More