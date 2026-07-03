Ranveer Singh shares alively dance moment with cousin Saumya Hingorani in unseen photo from Goa wedding ceremony

Along with the pictures, the photographer also shared a note capturing the mood of the moment, writing, “The beginning of forever, celebrated through dancing feet, heartfelt laughter, and the timeless beauty of Mehendi traditions.”

The wedding photographer has recently shared unseen picture from themehendi ceremony held at Sacri Villa in Goa, giving fans a closer look at the celebrations. In the photo, Ranveer is seen dressed in a green kurta pyjama with sunglasses on, happily dancing with his cousin Saumya. The mehendi ceremony also saw the bride, Saumya, in a halter-neck embellished pink gharara, adding a vibrant touch to the festivities.

Actor Ranveer Singh is once again grabbing attention online, this time for some warm family moments from his cousin Saumya Hingorani’s wedding celebrations. The actor attended the wedding last year in December along with Deepika Padukone , where Saumya tied the knot with Samraaj Thackrey, and was seen joining the festivities with his family. Now, a fresh photo and video from the couple’s celebration in Goa have surfaced online, showing Ranveer in a relaxed, happy mood as he enjoys the moments with his loved ones.

A video from the celebration also shows Ranveer in a completely carefree mood as he dances, hugs Saumya, and shares warm, light-hearted moments with family. The caption further described the evening, saying, “An evening wrapped in colour, music, and the warmth of family. At the enchanting Sacri Villa, Goa, Saumya & Samraaj’s Mehndi night came alive with joyous celebrations, heartfelt moments, and unforgettable memories. Made even more special as Saumya celebrated this beautiful chapter surrounded by her loved ones, including her brother, Ranveer Singh. A night of dancing, laughter, and love where every beat told a story and every smile became a memory to cherish forever."

Ranveer Singh’s busy phase On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is enjoying a strong phase with the success of the Dhurandhar franchise, which has turned into a major box office winner. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film traces the origin story of his character Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who eventually becomes the Indian spy Hamza. The story follows his high-stakes mission to take down a terror network operating out of Pakistan.

The film features Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in important roles. At the box office, Dhurandhar has collected ₹1,307.35 crore worldwide, while Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has gone on to earn ₹1,813.39 crore worldwide.

Looking ahead, Ranveer will next be seen in Pralay, a post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The film also features Kalyani Priyadarshan and is expected to go on floors later this year. The film will mark his first production under his banner, Maa Kasam Films.