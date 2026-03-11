Neurologist reveals the brain training activity that reduces dementia risk, and it is not memory or reasoning…
An ongoing study being conducted over two decades have found link between speed training the brain and reduced risk of dementia.
The brain, like any other muscle group, requires training to become stronger and work well with age. There are different ways to do so, but apparently, only one type of training has demonstrably reduced the risk of dementia by 25 percent. Taking to Instagram on February 15, Dr Ayesha Sherzai, neurologist and content creator, explained what it is.
Speed training the brain
Dr Sherzhai spoke of the scientific paper titled ‘Impact of cognitive training on claims-based diagnosed dementia over 20 years: evidence from the ACTIVE study,’ that was published in the Alzheimer's & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions journal, volume 12, in February 2026.
In the study, 2,000 older adults participated and underwent three types of brain training: memory training, reasoning training, and speed training. The latter is based on computer exercises that make a person process visual information faster while doing two different things at once.
Everyone participated in 10 sessions over a span of six weeks. A selected group of people received extra booster sessions at 11 months and again at 35 months.
“Twenty years later, the scientists found out that people who did the speed training and those booster sessions had 25 percent lower risk of being diagnosed with dementia,” stated Dr Sherzhai. “But people who only did the speed training without coming back for boosters, no benefit.”
Memory training and reasoning training did not present any apparent protection against dementia, even with booster training, noted the neurologist. Thus, it can be deduced that speed training and returning for follow-ups for almost three years is the one that proved to be most beneficial.
What makes speed training different
While there are levels to memory and reasoning training, speed training automatically gets harder as an individual gets better, noted Dr Sherzhai.
“Think of it like physical exercise. You don't lift the same weight forever. You increase it,” she explained. “So those booster sessions let people keep challenging their brains at the right level as they improve.”
To perform speed training at home, Dr Sherzhai said that it was essential to understand the principle before signing up for any training app.
“Your brain needs to be challenged in a way that adapts as you improve, and it needs to be sustained over a long period of time, not just a one or a two-week thing,” she stated. “Staying in that zone of manageable discomfort is key.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
