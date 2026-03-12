Kiara Advani's nutritionist reveals secret behind actor's War 2 bikini body that took 4 months to sculpt
Kiara Advani's War 2 physique was all about smart planning, with a 4-month transformation focused on calculated nutrition, meal timing, energy sustainability.
When War 2 hit theatres in August 2025, the action and Hrithik Roshan’s return were expected to steal the show. However, it was Kiara Advani who became the centre of the fitness conversation. Her presence did more than fit the film’s high-octane aesthetic; it quietly shifted the benchmark for what women's athleticism looks like in a Bollywood action film. Also read | Elizabeth Hurley’s secret to flawless bikini pics
In an interview with Radio One International on March 1, 2026, Kiara’s nutritionist, Nicole Linhares Kedia, pulled back the curtain on the gruelling — yet scientific — process behind Kiara's transformation for War 2. The focus was on health, not just aesthetics.
The gender gap in fitness prep
For decades, actors like Hrithik Roshan have been the benchmarks for 'body goals'. Hence, seeing Kiara’s fitness dominate the headlines was interesting. When asked how training a female star differs from the 'superhero' prep of their male counterparts, Nicole pointed directly to biology.
She said, “The main difference is hormones. It’s way easier for men to get where they have to get because testosterone is the main hormone running. They can lose fat easily and put on muscle faster, so getting abs works more in their favour. For females, you have to be more protective than aggressive."
Nicole added that while a male actor might achieve a 'shredded' look in just eight weeks, the female body requires a longer runway to protect vital systems, such as the thyroid and reproductive hormones. "Because you’re dealing with cortisol, thyroid, progesterone and estrogen, and you have to make sure all of that is balanced. Crash diets or strict timelines can disrupt this. That’s why with female clients we start much earlier," Nicole said.
Inside Kiara's 4-month fitness journey
According to Nicole, Kiara Advani’s transformation was a four-month journey rooted in health rather than deprivation. The strategy focused on three pillars: hormonal balance, calculated nutrition and sustainability.
Nicole explained, "A male actor’s transformation can happen in two months, but a female body takes about four months if you want to do it the healthy way. With Kiara, that’s exactly what we did. She told me very clearly that she didn’t want to do anything unsustainable or crash. The focus was on calculated nutrition — planning calories, the timing of meals, and ensuring she had enough energy to sustain long shoot schedules while achieving the look.”
The results of this disciplined approach were evident on screen, providing Kiara with the stamina required for long shoot schedules without sacrificing her health, Nicole added, highlighting that the 'slow and steady' philosophy was becoming the gold standard for female actors taking on physically demanding roles.
