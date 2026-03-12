Kiara Advani's nutritionist reveals secret behind actor's War 2 bikini body that took 4 months to sculpt

When War 2 hit theatres in August 2025, the action and Hrithik Roshan’s return were expected to steal the show. However, it was Kiara Advani who became the centre of the fitness conversation. Her presence did more than fit the film’s high-octane aesthetic; it quietly shifted the benchmark for what women's athleticism looks like in a Bollywood action film. Also read | Elizabeth Hurley’s secret to flawless bikini pics Inside Kiara Advani's fitness journey for War 2: no shortcuts, just a well-planned approach that delivered results. (Instagram/ Kiara Advani)

In an interview with Radio One International on March 1, 2026, Kiara’s nutritionist, Nicole Linhares Kedia, pulled back the curtain on the gruelling — yet scientific — process behind Kiara's transformation for War 2. The focus was on health, not just aesthetics.

The gender gap in fitness prep For decades, actors like Hrithik Roshan have been the benchmarks for 'body goals'. Hence, seeing Kiara’s fitness dominate the headlines was interesting. When asked how training a female star differs from the 'superhero' prep of their male counterparts, Nicole pointed directly to biology.

She said, “The main difference is hormones. It’s way easier for men to get where they have to get because testosterone is the main hormone running. They can lose fat easily and put on muscle faster, so getting abs works more in their favour. For females, you have to be more protective than aggressive."

Nicole added that while a male actor might achieve a 'shredded' look in just eight weeks, the female body requires a longer runway to protect vital systems, such as the thyroid and reproductive hormones. "Because you’re dealing with cortisol, thyroid, progesterone and estrogen, and you have to make sure all of that is balanced. Crash diets or strict timelines can disrupt this. That’s why with female clients we start much earlier," Nicole said.