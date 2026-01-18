Kiara Advani reacts to 2016 clip with Sidharth Malhotra, was ‘blissfully unaware’ that in 10 years they would be parents

The caption on the video read, “Since everyone is in their 2016 flashback era, here's Sid Kiara in 2016 blissfully unaware that after 10 years they will have a baby together.”

Kiara took to her Instagram Stories to share the post, where she was seen meeting Sidharth at an event in the city. It was posted a fan account of the actor. Sidharth and Kiara shared a hug. She was going in, while Sidharth was coming out from the same venue. They both chatted for a few seconds where Sidharth seemed to be showing her a specific area inside the venue.

Instagram is flooded with throwbacks to 2016 for the last few days. In the last few days, several Bollywood stars have shared pictures and videos that were taken a decade ago, reminiscing about the days. Now, Kiara Advani has joined the bandwagon, as she reacted to a clip from 2016 of her meeting Sidharth Malhotra at an event and briefly talking. They were not dating at that time.

Kiara wrote in the caption, “Aww and just like that 2016 feels special now.”

Sidharth and Kiara's relationship Kiara Advani and husband Sidharth Malhotra starred in the 2021 film Shershah. The two started dating while working on the film. They got married on February 7, 2023, in a grand destination wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saraayah Malhotra, on 15 July 2025 at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The pair kept the early days of parenthood private, only sharing their daughter’s name with fans later in November, calling their baby girl “our princess” and “our divine blessing” in a joint Instagram post. Since then, Kiara has shared glimpses of family life and holiday moments, charming audiences with her transition into motherhood.