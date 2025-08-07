‘No crash diets or quick fixes’: A look inside Kiara Advani’s bikini-ready diet for War 2

Kiara Advani’s bikini body in War 2 isn’t just the result of good genes — it’s the product of months of planning, precision, and pure discipline. As the new mum gears up for her debut in the YRF Spy Universe alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in War 2 fans have been buzzing over her sizzling new avatar as Kavya Luthra. And while her transformation may look like the work of an intense crash course, it turns out Kiara's secret weapon was something much more holistic and sustainable. Her nutritionist spilled all the details to Pinkvilla, and the takeaway is clear: discipline, not deprivation. Kiara Advani in War 2

“When Kiara spoke to me for her prep, the goal was clear: to be in the best shape of her life for her first-ever bikini shot on screen,” her nutritionist shared. “She didn’t want shortcuts. She wasn’t looking for a crash diet or a quick fix. She wanted something sustainable, holistic — and something that made her feel strong.”

What did she eat?

Every element of her meal plan was measured and intentional—right down to the oil used in cooking or a light sprinkle of Parmesan. And yes, there were pancakes involved. “Her mornings always started with her non-negotiable protein pancakes,” the nutritionist explained. “The pancakes were made with oat flour, walnut flour, protein powder, maple syrup or monk fruit, and water, topped with fresh berries and homemade hazelnut butter. She loved them so much that we even shot a video before she left for her European schedule to ensure the entire team knew exactly how to make them right.”

Kiara’s meals throughout the day focused on lean protein and fresh, vibrant ingredients. Her lunches and dinners rotated between grilled chicken, chicken curries, asparagus, baby potatoes, avocado, edamame, pesto, and hummus with vegetable crudites. “We kept her meals light but high in protein and tailored them closely to her training and shoot schedule,” the nutritionist said.

Snacks weren’t off the table either. One of Kiara’s go-to picks? “Good old sattu chaas — a blend of roasted Bengal gram flour seasoned lightly with jeera powder and coriander leaves. It’s a refreshing, natural Indian protein-rich drink that helped with hydration and recovery, especially after long workouts or outdoor shoots.”

Prep before the bikini scene

When it came to shooting the now-viral bikini scene, the prep wasn’t built around extreme tactics. “We didn’t do anything drastic or unhealthy — no extreme cutting or water depletion,” her nutritionist revealed. “Instead, we planned it backwards—adjusting sodium, water, and fibre intake gradually while keeping energy levels high.”

While Kiara was filming in Tuscany and Rome, her team even coordinated with local chefs to keep her meals on point. “We shared allergen information, sourced local ingredients, and designed menus that aligned with her macros and the demands of the shoot.”

But diet was only part of the transformation. Sleep and recovery were just as critical. “We were intentional about setting a circadian rhythm, ensuring she got adequate rest,” the expert explained. “Everything—her meal timings, training windows, and even caffeine intake—was structured around this rhythm. With her demanding shoot schedule and training simultaneously, her body needed recovery, and building a strong sleep-wake routine helped us optimise everything else. She was in bed by 8 pm. Her dedication and discipline was commendable.”

From what we’ve seen so far, all that commitment has paid off. And with her fiery portrayal of Kavya Luthra already setting the internet ablaze, Kiara’s War 2 debut might just be her most exciting move yet.