Elizabeth Hurley’s secret to flawless bikini pics: It has nothing to do with workout or diet

British model and actor Elizabeth Hurley has some tricks up her sleeve for capturing that perfect shot with a bikini on. The 60-year-old took to her Instagram account and shared a new picture with a bikini on, adding what she does in order to get the best pictures in a bikini. Contrary to what many might think, her solution has no inputs regarding a workout routine or a strict diet at all! (Also read: Elizabeth Hurley was the ‘older woman’ Prince Harry lost his virginity to? Actor reacts to rumours) Elizabeth Hurley showed off her hour-glass figure in a new picture.

Elizabeth's new picture

Elizabeth looked stunning in the new picture, which was taken indoors, with the sunlight on her body. In the caption she wrote, “The secret to flattering bikini pics? BAN overhead sunlight (laughing face emoticon) When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends. We shot this at 7am… By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans, feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun (red heart emoticon).”

The actor owns a bikini wear company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach line. The actor has previously told Yahoo, "Yes, I still wear bikinis on holidays and because I’ve got a bikini company, I’m happy to share those pictures. But I expect if I didn’t have a bikini company, I probably wouldn’t share these pictures. As it happens, but I’m very comfortable doing that. There’s plenty of women my age who really love going on vacation, prancing around the beach, wearing whatever they want to wear and not being afraid of other people making sneering comments.

So I think it’s just about really saying, work out what you’re comfortable with, work out what you believe in. And whilst always being open to new opportunities and to change, stick to your guns when you know something you feel strong about.”

Elizabeth is currently dating Billy Ray Cyrus. They publicly confirmed their relationship in April 2025 with an Instagram post. She was married to Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011. The Austin Powers star was also in a relationship with Hugh Grant for 13 years. Although they split in 2000, Hugh Grant is the godfather to her son Damian. She also dated late cricket star Shane Warne and late producer Stephen Bing.