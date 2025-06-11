'What a joke!': Internet reacts as thrice-divorced Billy Ray Cyrus calls Elizabeth Hurley ‘love of my life’

At 63, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus feels he has finally found the ‘love of his life’. On Tuesday, he wished girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley (60) on her birthday with a sweet post but the internet found the words he used for her a little tough to digest. Billy Ray Cyrus posted a picture with Liz Hurley on her 60th birthday.

Billy's loving post for Liz gets mixed reactions

Sharing a photo of Liz sitting in his lap, Billy wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life ❤️.” Both of them smiled brightly looking at something at a distance. She wore a hat and a red shirt while he flaunted his long dark hair in a brown shirt.

Fans also wished Liz on her birthday but a few were not sold on Billy's post for her. “How you two just started dating 😂 love of your life what a joke,” read a comment.

“How many loves of your life have you had in the last 10 years??,” asked another. “You change the love of your life like your underwear,” read another comment. “I am sure your kids are happy to hear that 🤦🏼‍♀️,” a person wrote. "

Most, however, were happy to see the couple happy.

About Billy and Liz's love story

Billy opened up about his bond with Liz during an appearance on The Ty Bentli Show recently. They first met while filming Christmas in Paradise in 2022 on the Caribbean island of Nevis. Although they didn’t share much screen time, Billy recalled feeling a “chemistry” between them in the few scenes they did have together.

“We just laughed, and it came at a time when I wasn’t laughing much. I found it the oddest thing,” he said. Despite their very different backgrounds, Billy was surprised by how strong their connection felt. “I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than not,” he added.

Billy admitted he felt intimidated by Elizabeth’s fame, describing himself as “a kid from Flatwoods” trying to act alongside someone like her. Still, it was their shared laughter that stuck with him the most. Once filming ended, however, they lost touch.

About Billy's past relationships

Billy Ray Cyrus has had several high-profile relationships over the years. He was first married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991, and later to Tish Cyrus from 1993 until their divorce in 2022; they share five children, including Miley and Noah Cyrus. In 2023, he married Australian singer Firerose, but the marriage ended within a year.

Who else has Liz Hurley dated?

Liz was in a long-term relationship with Hugh Grant from 1987 to 2000, and the two remain close friends. In 2001, she had a brief relationship with Steve Bing, the father of her son, Damian. She later married Indian businessman Arun Nayar in 2007, but they divorced in 2011. That same year, she got engaged to Australian cricketer Shane Warne, though the engagement ended in 2013.