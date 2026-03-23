Planning a last-minute trip? Here are 3 tips to find the best deals without stress
Last-minute travel plans often seem stressful. Here are some tips and tricks on how to grab the best travel deals and save more.
Last-minute travel is often linked with paying hefty prices for flights, hotels, and other conveniences. Though it’s true, it doesn’t have to be, if you are smart enough to know hacks to crack the best deals. Bernard Corraya, General Manager, Wego India, shared a few smart tricks that will help you grab the best deals for all your last-minute travel plans.
Also read | Paying too much for flights? Experts reveal 8 key hacks on how to save without compromising comfort
Bernard Corraya said, “Last-minute travel doesn’t have to mean overpaying or rushing into poor decisions. With a few smart habits, travellers can still secure good deals while keeping the experience smooth and manageable.”
Start with price alerts
Bernard Corraya highlighted that setting up alerts across travel platforms helps track fare changes in real time and removes the need for constant searching. You will get the notifications when prices drop and you can act quickly without the pressure of monitoring every fluctuation. This holds true for both accommodation and flights.
Flexibility
Flexibility is one of the biggest advantages, he mentioned. He recommends shifting your trip by a day or two, choosing midweek departures, or considering that nearby airports can significantly reduce costs. Even small adjustments in timing can unlock better fares on high-demand routes.
Moreover, it’s also worth keeping your destination options open. Instead of searching for one fixed route, explore broader options to see where the best value is at that moment. This approach often reveals destinations you may not have initially considered. You can also consider destinations that are less-hyped to ensure budget-friendly travel even when planned at the last moment. Rather than running behind social media trending destinations, pick the ones that are less-explored and can offer more value than the hyped ones.
According to Corraya, for accommodation, last-minute availability can work in your favour. He highlighted that hotels sometimes lower prices to fill remaining rooms, so comparing across platforms and checking direct hotel websites can uncover competitive rates. You can pick the rate that suits you best.
Bundling the trip together
He advises on bundling flights and hotels for better prices. He mentioned that it can also offer better overall value, particularly for short trips, as some platforms provide discounted combined rates.
Ultimately, the key is to stay flexible, act quickly when needed, and focus on overall value — not just the lowest price.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.