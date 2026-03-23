Planning a last-minute trip? Here are 3 tips to find the best deals without stress

Last-minute travel is often linked with paying hefty prices for flights, hotels, and other conveniences. Though it’s true, it doesn’t have to be, if you are smart enough to know hacks to crack the best deals. Bernard Corraya, General Manager, Wego India, shared a few smart tricks that will help you grab the best deals for all your last-minute travel plans. Setting up alerts across travel platforms helps track fare changes in real time. (Unsplash)

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Bernard Corraya said, “Last-minute travel doesn’t have to mean overpaying or rushing into poor decisions. With a few smart habits, travellers can still secure good deals while keeping the experience smooth and manageable.”