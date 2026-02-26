J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that with the Centre’s assistance, nine new tourist destinations are being developed in the Union territory, with a special focus on border tourism. 9 new tourist destinations being developed in J&K: Omar

Describing tourism as lifeline, he said, “Tourism is our lifeline but it must evolve. Despite a difficult 2025, we have seen this sector begin to realise it’s true potential, but we cannot rely solely on the beauty of Gulmarg or Pahalgam. We are pioneering border tourism, village like Keran, Gurez and Teetwal once synonymous with conflict and our symbols of connection,” he said, adding that they are working with the Union government to develop nine new destinations to ensure that the benefits of tourism reach the last mile.

“Let us be wise. We must protect what we promote. Our glaciers are receding. Our winters are changing. That’s why we are investing in sustainable infrastructure. Whether it’s the use of artificial snow technology to save our skiing season in Gulmarg or the promotion of eco tents over concrete hotels . We must ensure that the tourism of tomorrow does not destroy the nature of today,” Omar said.

The chief minister said besides tourism agriculture is the culture soul of our people. “The agriculture of yesterday cannot feed the aspirations of tomorrow. We are in the midst of high density revolution. We are providing the technology and the saplings to ensure that our fruit reaches international markets like London and Dubai with the click of a button.”

He said that for a long time, J&K’s economy was viewed through a narrow lens, but the J&K of 2026 is emerging as a hub for Innovation and participatory governance. “For too long, our economy was viewed through a narrow lens. We were ‘just’ tourism, or ‘just’ agriculture. But the J&K of 2026 is becoming a hub for Innovation and participatory governance,” he said.

Referring to the challenges faced in recent years, including the trauma of 2025 and the economic setbacks that followed, Omar said resilience had defined the people of J&K. “My government is focused on three pillars: meritocracy, sustainability, and digital sovereignty.”