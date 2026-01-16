Flying without a REAL ID? Here’s what to know about TSA’s new $45 option at airports

Travelers who arrive at US airports without a REAL ID will soon have a paid backup option, but the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says it may not guarantee a smooth journey. Passengers walk to a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint while traveling at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). (AFP)

The TSA announced it will begin rolling out a new program called ConfirmID starting Feb 1, allowing passengers without a REAL ID, passport or other approved identification to attempt to clear security for a $45 fee.

What is TSA’s ConfirmID program? The ConfirmID program is designed for travelers who reach airport security checkpoints without an acceptable form of identification but still want to fly. Under the program, TSA officers will conduct additional identity verification to try to confirm the traveler’s identity.

“TSA ConfirmID will be an option for travelers that do not bring a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID to the TSA checkpoint and still want to fly,” Adam Stahl, the senior official performing the duties of TSA deputy administrator, said in a statement.

What should travelers expect? According to Fox Business, passengers using ConfirmID should be prepared for extra screening, more extensive identity checks and longer wait times.

TSA warned that travelers who arrive without acceptable ID and have not already paid the fee could face significant delays and may risk missing their flights.

“To avoid delays or missed flights, all travelers should obtain a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification before heading to the airport,” Stahl said.

The REAL ID requirement officially took effect in May 2025 and applies to all US air travelers aged 18 and older. REAL IDs are marked with a gold star in the upper-right corner.

Travelers without a REAL ID can still use other TSA-approved forms of identification, including US passports, passport cards, state-issued enhanced driver’s licenses, certain mobile driver’s licenses and other approved documents, Fox Business reported.