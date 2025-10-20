Donald Trump ‘security threat’: What happened at Palm Beach airport today?

President Donald Trump left for Washington from his residence-cum-resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday afternoon. As he was departing from the Palm Beach International Airport, there was a slight inconvenience due to the Secret Service investigating a potential security threat near the airport. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla.(AP)

Reporters travelling with the President reported that Trump had to board the Air Force One jet in a hurry to make sure that there is minimal exposure to the threat. According to the Secret Service, the threat was detected after a suspicious hunting stand with direct sight of the Air Force One's stairs was discovered near the airport.

The US Secret Service suspected that the elevated hunting stand could be used as a sniper position to target the POTUS as he boarded the aircraft on Sunday afternoon, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed in a statement to Fox News. So far, only "heightened security measures" have been implemented by the USSS and no arrest has been made in the case.

"Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone," the FBI Director was quoted as saying.

Also read: Amid No Kings protest, US president responds with 'King Trump' AI video | Watch

"No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene, and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities."

In July 2024, Trump survived a shooting at a Pennsylvania rally where one bystander was killed. In September 2024, a man aimed a rifle at his security detail in Florida but fled after being confronted by Secret Service.