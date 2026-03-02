How social media bans led to Gen-Z revolution that toppled govt: A 2025 recap as Nepal goes to polls

Nepal is set to vote for a new government on March 5, six months after a large-scale anti-corruption protest led by Gen-Z toppled the KP Sharma Oli government. The 2025 protests in the Himalayan nation were never meant to start a revolution, but over the course of five days, Nepalese youth found themselves marching the streets to call out rampant corruption in the government. Protesters celebrate at the parliament building after it was set on fire during a protest against social media ban and corruption in Kathmandu, Nepal, (AP Photo/Prakash Timalsina)

Widespread unemployment and the state of the economy, further exacerbated by the ban on 26 social media sites, only enraged 'Generation Z' as thousands marched the streets demanding answers from the government. However, these protests turned into a revolution after a clash with the police killed 19 people, mainly students.

Nepal's youth would continue to defy police orders and protest, calling for the government, led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign.

On September 12, 2025, Nepal saw history in the making when former chief justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as interim prime minister, becoming the first woman to hold the top post.

However, this historical moment in Nepal was marked after days of large-scale violence, which led to the deaths of at least 74 people and injured over 2,000.

Here's a look at how a protest against a social media ban turned into a revolution that overthrew the Nepalese government.

From social media ban to toppling the government: How the Nepal protests unfolded Chaos ensued in Nepal after the government moved to ban social media sites, citing that the tech companies had failed to meet the deadline to register under the new guidelines. A total of 26 websites were banned, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and X.

The ban angered Nepal's youth, who immediately took to the streets to highlight its impact. However, the protests later snowballed into an anti-corruption movement.

With TikTok exempted from the Nepalese ban, videos were shared online under the trends #NepoKid, #NepoBabies, #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal. These videos highlighted the sharp contrasts in the lives led by ordinary youth and the children of politicians in the country.

While it was widely reported that the social media ban triggered the mass movement, the protest grew after an 11-year-old girl was hit by a provincial minister’s car on the outskirts of Kathmandu. Videos of the accident show the driver fleeing the scene, leaving the child on the floor.

The Prime Minister’s reaction to this accident, which he deemed “normal”, is what sparked the wildfire.

As students, activists, and youth marched through the streets of Kathmandu and gathered outside the parliament, they clashed with police and security officials. The BBC has reported that these clashes resulted from police orders, which called on officers to "deploy necessary force".

A total of 19 people were killed in these clashes, including a teenager in school uniform.