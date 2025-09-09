'Where is our bright future?': Social media ban, 'Nepo Kid' anger behind Nepal's violent protests that killed 19

At least 19 people were killed after violent clashes broke out in Nepal on Monday. The clashes, which started out as peaceful protests, took place after thousands of youths gathered to protest the government's ban on social media platforms. People stage a massive protest against the government’s decision to block several social media platforms, outside the parliament building, in Kathmandu(TV Today, Nepal)

On Friday, the KP Sharma Oli government banned 26 unregistered platforms in the country, including popular sites such as Facebook, YouTube and X.

However, the social media ban was only one of the reasons behind the protests. The real reason behind the protest was the Gen-Z voice against corruption and a 'nepo kid' trend on social media.

Social media ban triggers unrest

Nepal's government moved to ban several social media sites after the tech companies missed the deadline to register under the government's new guidelines

These new guidelines focused on deactivate unregistered social media as part of the government's move to crackdown on fake IDs being used to incident hate speech, fake news and fraud on social media.

While Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube were among the 26 social media apps that faced the ban, TikTok managed to break free.

Along with TikTok, the Kathmandu Post reported apps such as Viber, WeTalk, Nimbuzz and Poppo Live also remained accessible as they registered with the government.

The social media ban further enraged the youth as many used these platforms as a may to make money by promoting their small businesses online.

'Where is our bright future?'

Amid the social media ban, videos on TikTok went viral, showcasing the sharp contrasts in the lives led by the ordinary Nepali youth and children of politicians.

Videos were shared on the social media platform under the trends #NepoKid, #NepoBabies, #PoliticiansNepoBabyNepal and more to question the corruption inside the government.

"Nepobabies live lavishly on the vast sums their corrupt parents steal from taxpayers ' hard-earned money sent home through the sweat of migrant labour," read one such post shared on social media.

Another video circulating online shows one of the protestors asking, "When the leaders' sons and daughters have a bright future, where is ours?"

“Nepo Kids show off their lifestyle on Instagram and TikTok, but never explain where the money comes from,” one TikTok user was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.

“When you see politicians’ children, it feels like taxpayers’ money has funded their luxury cars, foreign education and lifestyle, while ordinary youths are forced to work hard abroad,” read another post on Reddit.

19 dead after clashes, Govt revokes ban

A total of 19 people were killed during Monday's clashes in Nepal. As per Nepal's health ministry, at least 17 people died in different hospitals in Kathmandu alone–8 people at the National Trauma Centre, 3 at Everest Hospital, 3 at Civil Hospital, 2 at Kathmandu Medical College, and 1 at the Tribhuvan Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj.

Meanwhile, two protestors succumbed to their injuries after they were shot during the demonstrations, bringing the toll to 19.

Meanwhile, over 400 people were injured and are undergoing treatment across the country.

Following the clashes, the KP Sharma Oli government revoked its social media ban. The prime minister confirmed the revocation and stated that his party is not against social media.

"What cannot be accepted is those doing business in Nepal, making money, and yet not complying with the law”, MyRepublica quoted the Nepalese PM as saying.

“The independence of the nation is greater than the loss of jobs of a handful of individuals. How can it be acceptable to defy the law, disregard the constitution, and disrespect national dignity, independence, and sovereignty,” he added further.

(With agency inputs)