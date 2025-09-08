Nepal Gen-Z protests turn violent, 19 dead; PM Oli digs in while anger grows beyond social media ban | Key points

At least 19 protesters in Nepal were killed and the country's home minister had to resign after police on Monday used force to disperse young citizens demonstrating against a social media ban and corruption. A burnt ambulance outside the Nepal Parliament building in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025, amid youth protests on Monday.(AFP)

There were more than the immediate triggers behind the protests led by younger citizens gathered under the umbrella term 'Gen-Z'.

Here are some key points so far about the chaos in Kathmandu and other places in the Himalayan nation: